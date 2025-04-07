Yankees announcer blasts fans for disrespecting Juan Soto
During the New York Yankees' April 3 game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm was at the plate with two outs and nobody on base in the bottom of the eighth inning when a "[expletive] Juan Soto!" chant in the Yankees' home stadium became loud enough so that it was picked up on the broadcast.
Of course, these fans are still upset about New York Mets star Juan Soto signing with their cross-town rival in free agency instead of returning to the Yankees, where he played in 2024.
Yankees' longtime play-by-play announcer Michael Kay condemned this "awful" display by his home fanbase during an April 4 episode of his radio show, The Michael Kay Show.
“We hear this silly banter back and forth about big brother, little brother. You know what that was yesterday, everybody?” Kay said. “I hate to say it, and you’re not gonna like it. That was little brother nonsense,” Kay ranted. “Why are you chanting about Juan Soto? Your team is winning. And that’s what you’re coming up with? You kind of should be a little bit embarrassed," Key said, according to an April 5 article from the New York Post.
“Shame on all of you. Really, shame on all of you. It’s such an awful tiny look…You are still big brother. The Mets haven’t won anything. They won a bidding war for Juan Soto. They haven’t won a championship since 1986. It’s been 39 years since they won a title, and you’re chanting bleep Juan Soto? I don’t get it. Color me confused. I don’t get it, and it’s a bad look. It’s a bad, bad look.
"I think it’s an awful, awful look by all of you. All of you! And I would have addressed it yesterday if I actually heard it through my headphones," he continued.
Major props to Kay for sticking up for Soto, despite him no longer being on the Yankees.