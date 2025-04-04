Yankees fans erupt in ugly anti-Juan Soto chant during game
April 4 marked the New York Mets' first home game of their 2025 season, which meant it was the first time that fans got to see superstar slugger Juan Soto playing for their team at Citi Field.
And Soto sweetened the occasion by ripping a double down the right field line in the sixth inning, which marked his first home hit as a member of the Mets and helped extend their lead against the Blue Jays.
While Soto is clearly content with the Mets and has long-since moved on from his former team (the Mets' cross-town rival Yankees), this doesn't mean he's out of mind for Yankees fans. This became apparent during the team's April 3 game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm was up to bat with two outs and nobody on base in the bottom of the eighth inning. At one point in the at-bat, the stadium began chanting, "[expletive] Juan Soto!" loud enough so that it was picked up on the broadcast.
Read more: Insider urges New York Mets to retain star slugger Pete Alonso
An X video of this moment from user @tommylugauer has since gone viral, with the caption, "Tight game in the 8th & Yankee fans aren’t chanting “Let’s Go Yankees” or “Jazz Chisholm”.
"Nah, instead they are chanting the name of a Met.
"Little brother down real bad."
This is definitely not the best look for Yankees fans, as they'd be wise to move on from their former right fielder at this point.
When speaking with the New York Post last month, Soto said, “Yankees fans, they can surprise you with anything, so I am expecting the worst,” about his eventual return to Yankee Stadium on May 16.
It's safe Soto will hear his fair share of boos that series.