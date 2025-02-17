Yankees shortstop reflects on recent teammate now with New York Mets
As the 2025 season rapidly approaches, the New York Yankees have one fewer superstar on their roster than they did at this point last year. Shortstop Anthony Volpe says that superstar Juan Soto, now with the New York Mets, will be missed.
Soto was not with the Yankees for a long time, but he was there for a good time as he helped lead the team back to the World Series for the first time since 2009. While they did not win it all, losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games, Soto more than proved his worth to contending teams with what he was able to accomplish at the plate.
It paid off in spades for the superstar, serving as the main prize for offer in free agency this offseason. After a month of speculation, news finally broke in December that Soto and the Mets were in agreement on a 15-year, $765 million contract, the largest in professional sports history.
While the Yankees have been active this offseason, they will still be one superstar short of a pair like they had in 2024. The impact on the offense is already evident, and shortstop Anthony Volpe waxed poetic about the departure of Soto and the help he provided the club in 2024.
"Everything about him will be missed," Volpe told reporters Monday. "I think that's not taking anything away from what we have this year, it's just respect to him and all the stuff he's able to help me and help our team with."
Soto batted .288/.419/.569 in his lone season with the Yankees with 41 home runs, 109 RBI, and a 178 OPS+ across 713 plate appearances in 157 games. The superstar tallied career highs in bWAR (7.9), runs (128), hits (166), total bases (328), and home runs. His stellar season earned him his fourth All-Star nod, fourth Silver Slugger, and a third-place finish in AL MVP voting.
Soto's talents will now be on display across town in Queens. The superstar has fared well at Citi Field throughout his career, batting .333/.466/.709 with 12 home runs and 26 RBI across 146 plate appearances in 35 games.
The departure of Soto from one borough to another is a massive coup for Mets fans and their chances in the daunting National League East. For the Yankees, his presence near the top of the lineup will sorely be missed.