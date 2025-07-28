New York Yankees trade former Mets starter to Braves
This former New York Mets starting pitcher is returning to the NL East.
It was announced on Monday by Jack Curry of YES Network that the New York Yankees are trading veteran starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco to the Atlanta Braves for a player to be named later or cash considerations.
The 38-year-old was not on the Yankees' 40-man roster prior to the trade, as he was designated for assignment by the ballclub on June 3. After clearing waivers, Carrasco was sent outright to the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.
The right-hander was traded to the Mets along with Francisco Lindor from the Cleveland Guardians in January 2021 in what was a blockbuster move for both teams. Carrasco's tenure with the Mets, however, did not pan out well as he was forced to miss the start of the 2021 season after tearing his hamstring during spring training.
Carrasco eventually made his Mets debut on July 30 against the Cincinnati Reds, but a leadoff home run to Jonathan India on the first pitch he threw was an unfortunate sign of things to come. He finished his first season in Flushing with a disappointing 1-5 record and 6.04 ERA in 12 starts, along with 50 strikeouts across 53.2 innings.
Read More: David Peterson has emerged as the ace for the New York Mets
The veteran would bounce back during the 2022 campaign; in 29 starts, Carrasco went 15–7 with a 3.97 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 152 innings. Unfortunately, in what was his final season as a Met in 2023, Carrasco struggled once again with a 3-8 record and 6.80 ERA in 20 starts, and only 66 strikeouts in 90 innings of work. He became a free agent after that season.
Carrasco returned to the Guardians in 2024 on a minor league deal, but his second stint in Cleveland would not be a smooth one. In 29 starts, he went 3-10 with a 5.64 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 103.2 innings. The Guardians designated Carrasco for assignment on September 17, and after clearing waivers, was sent outright to the Triple-A Columbus Clippers three days later.
After the 2024 season, the Yankees signed Carrasco to a minor league deal on February 3. He would be added to the team's Opening Day roster after losing ace Gerrit Cole (Tommy John surgery) and Luis Gil (lat strain) due to their respective injuries.
In just eight games (six starts), Carrasco logged a 2-2 record with a 5.91 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 32 innings. The righty hurler was DFA'd by the Bronx Bombers on May 6 and was sent outright to Triple-A Scranton after clearing waivers. Carrasco was added back to the major league roster on June 1 but did not appear in a game for the Yankees, as he was DFA'd once again and sent back to Triple-A two days later.
Carrasco will join a Braves team that not only has been one of baseball's biggest disappointments this year, but also features a pitching rotation that has been decimated by injuries.