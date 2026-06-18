3 Mets Who Should Be Untouchable at 2026 Trade Deadline

The New York Mets' season hasn't gone anything like what President of Baseball Operations David Stearns had planned entering the season, and it's been nothing short of an abject failure through the first two and a half months. This issue could force the Mets into a few brutal decisions, likely punting on the rest of the 2026 campaign.

As the Mets become increasingly likely to be sellers at the 2026 MLB Trading Deadline, it will push New York to trade a few pieces that they otherwise might not move off of. The Mets would be one of the few teams to commit to selling as the new wild card format allows a few more clubs to remain in the hunt. In a less-crowded market of sellers, the Mets could see great prospect returns.

However, there are a few players the Mets should not move if they plan to compete in 2027 and beyond. Simply put, there are three players that the Mets cannot trade ahead of the 2026 deadline.

The Mets should not consider trading these three pieces before the 2026 deadline

3) INF Bo Bichette

Bo Bichette is finally turning it around for the Mets, but anything short of a miracle second half would see his season still end below the majority of his career marks. Odds are that the veteran infielder will not opt out of his absurd $43 million contract for next year, but that doesn't mean the Mets won't shop him heading into the trading deadline.

A strong lineup with good depth will be key to any 2027 Mets team, and Bichette would be key to that. Moving off his contract, likely needing to eat a significant portion of it, would be a major mistake.

2) 1B/OF Jared Young

Jared Young has been a revelation for the Mets since joining the franchise after a stint in the KBO, and has been a key piece to the lineup despite recent struggles.

The veteran infielder and outfielder provides a good eye and solid power for New York, and has been one of the few bright spots for the Mets so far this year. He works well as a strong side platoon bat, which could be a great role for him heading into 2027 with the Mets.

1) RP Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver has become a nice surprise for the Mets, effectively being their most reliable right-handed reliever since the start of the season.

Weaver entered play against the Reds in Cincinnati with a 2.40 ERA and 27 strikeouts over 30 innings, including not allowing a single run over his last 18 innings. Weaver would be central to any Mets bullpen in 2027, but could also fetch a haul on the trade market.

What to do with him is going to be a major conundrum for Stearns and his group, but they should lean towards keeping him.