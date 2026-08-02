Rays' World Series Odds Rise Following Freddy Peralta Trade With Mets

The Tampa Bay Rays made a win-now move ahead of the 2026 MLB trade deadline, acquiring starting pitcher Freddy Peralta from the New York Mets. Tampa Bay gave up three prospects in the deal, though none of them are top-10 players in the team's system.

The Tampa Bay Rays are acquiring right-hander Freddy Peralta in a trade with the New York Mets, sources tell ESPN. Rays get their starter, who joins Drew Rasmussen, Shane McClanahan and Nick Martinez in one of the American League's best rotation. First on news was @WillSammon. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 2, 2026

Aidan Smith, Emilien Pitre and Gary Gill Hill are headed to New York, as it gets off of Peralta, who was in the final season of his deal.

The right-hander has a 4.99 ERA in the 2026 season and has struggled to find his All-Star from, posting a 6.61 ERA over his last 10 starts.

The return for Freddy Peralta is Tampa Bay's 15th-, 26th- and 27th-ranked prosects. An outfielder, a pitcher and a second baseman. https://t.co/FNEkFrLMI4 — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) August 2, 2026

Tampa Bay has a real chance to get the No. 1 seed in the American League, as it holds a 3.5-game lead over the New York Yankees atop the AL East. Prior to the trade, the Rays were +1500 to win the World Series in 2026, but those odds make a significant move at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tampa Bay is now +1200 to win the World Series this season, sitting behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers, Yankees, Milwaukee Brewers (one of Peralta's former teams) and Atlanta Braves. The Chicago Cubs (+1700) and Boston Red Sox (+1700) are the next closest teams to Tampa Bay in the odds.

Peralta joins a strong rotation that already features Drew Rasmussen, Nick Martinez and Shane McClanahan. The Rays placed McClanahan (back) on the injured list after his last start, so it's possible Peralta is an insurance policy in case the lefty misses more time than expected.

The Mets are in last place in the NL East and have the worst odds in MLB to win the World Series this season. So, it's not a surprise that they sold Peralta rather than pay him in the offseason after a down year.

The two-time All-Star has been a top-line starter before, posting a 2.70 ERA (and making an All-Star team) in his 33 starts in 2025. If the Rays get anywhere close to that pitcher, they'll be a serious threat to win the American League.

Following the deal, the Rays are second in the odds to win the AL (+380), favored to win the AL East (-145) and they are heavily favored to make the playoffs.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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