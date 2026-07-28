4 Mets-Yankees Trades That Could Happen at the Deadline

The New York Mets have a lot of interesting pieces to shop at the trade deadline, including catcher Francisco Alvarez, reliever Luke Weaver, and outfielder Luis Robert Jr. All three of those players, as well as a few other Mets, could be reasonable fits with their crosstown rivals in the Bronx.

The New York Yankees are going to buy and have clear needs in the outfield, bullpen, and behind the plate. These two teams rarely make trades, often due to a desire from former Mets' owner Fred Wilpon to avoid helping the Yankees as often as possible, but Steve Cohen doesn't appear to have that kind of irrational fear of dealing with his neighbors.

This doesn't mean, however, that the Mets are going to make a trade with the Yankees out of the goodness of their hearts. Much like any deal with their National League East rivals, the Mets would likely want to extract a "division tax" from the Yankees, particularly on players with club control beyond this season.

The last deal the two teams completed benefited the Mets significantly, as they picked up Luis Torrens from the Bombers for cash considerations. While Torrens may not be going back to the Bronx anytime soon, let's look at four more potential Mets-Yankees deals that could be completed at the trade deadline.

The Mets send LHP Brooks Raley to the Yankees for LHP Pico Kohn (No. 11 in Yankees' farm system)

Hudson Valley Renegades pitcher Pico Kohn during media day on March 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This deadline swap of lefties would see the Yankees add another late-inning reliever to their bullpen in Raley, who has been very effective this season. Raley has pitched to a 2.09 ERA in 43 appearances and held lefties to a .185 batting average against him, which could be helpful for the Yankees as they seek to neutralize key lefties down the stretch.

The return would be Kohn, the Yankees' 4th-round pick in 2025, who currently rates as their 11th-best prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. Kohn is a bit away from the majors at High-A Hudson Valley, but he has three solid pitches and good command to help add some depth to the Mets' pitching pipeline.

This kind of return could also apply if the Yankees prefer A.J. Minter as a lefty addition to their bullpen. While Minter hasn't been as stingy on lefties as Raley, he has shown an ability to get righties out, which could make Minter more of a setup type to replace Camilo Doval in that role.

The Mets send OF Tyrone Taylor to the Yankees for RHP Cade Smith (No. 16)

New York Yankees pitcher Cade Smith during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The hamstring injury to Cody Bellinger has created a glaring need for outfield help in the Bronx, which has seen the Yankees' outfield diminished to Trent Grisham being flanked by either Jasson Dominguez, Spencer Jones, or Max Schuemann, which isn't good enough if they hope to chase down the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East.

Tyrone Taylor's well-timed heater and strong platoon splits (he is hitting .292 with four home runs and an .872 OPS against lefties) could make him a good fit as part of a timeshare with Jones in an outfield corner. The problem is that Taylor doesn't exactly have a long track record as a productive offensive player, so the Mets would settle for Smith, the Yankees' No. 16 prospect.

Smith has three good pitches to work with, but there is some reliever risk in his profile. The fact that Smith is already at AA makes him an intriguing return for the Mets, who would get some more immediate help in their pitching pipeline for Taylor or Robert, who would go for a similar prospect cost if the Mets paid down some of his remaining salary.

The Mets send RHP Luke Weaver to the Yankees for RHP Carlos Lagrange (No. 4) and SS Kaeden Kent (No. 14)

New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Lagrange (84) throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the fifth inning during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is going to be a huge market for Weaver, who may be the best reliever moved at the deadline if the Padres hold on to Mason Miller. While David Bednar has been a steady closer for the Yankees, he will be a free agent at the end of the season, and Weaver could set up for him now while re-assuming the closer's role in the Bronx next season, something he did at points for each of the past two years.

That kind of value means the Mets can set a high bar for Weaver, meaning it would cost the Yankees a lot to get him. The big get for the Mets would be Lagrange, the Yankees' No. 4 prospect and the No. 79 prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB Pipeline's list, who could be an immediate starting option for the Mets with a bullpen floor due to his elite fastball/slider combination.

The Mets could also take a flyer on Kent, the son of former Met and Hall of Famer Jeff Kent, as a developmental play in the middle infield. There are a lot of middle infielders already in the Mets' system, but it would give David Stearns the flexibility to move some of them to help other areas of the roster.

The Mets send C Francisco Alvarez to the Yankees for RHP Will Warren, C J.C. Escarra, RHP Ben Hess (No. 6) and OF Wilberson De Pena (No. 17)

New York Yankees pitcher Will Warren (29) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The big allure with moving Alvarez would be to see the Mets get multiple pieces that could help them more in 2027 than just having Alvarez around. The fact that the Yankees have a big hole at catcher, with Austin Wells' regression combined with three years of club control for Alvarez after this season, means the cost to pry Alvarez away would be quite high.

The biggest piece would be Warren, who has the tools to be a quality big-league starter and flashed breakout potential in the first half, and could be in the Mets' rotation for the next four years. Escarra would be an upper-level catcher for the Mets to get three catchers on their 40-man roster, but the other big prize would be Hess, a talented pitching prospect.

Hess was the Yankees' first-round pick in 2024 and has frontline starter potential if he can get his control straightened out, making him the second upside play in this deal. De Pena is a 19-year-old IFA signing in rookie ball, making him the true lottery ticket of the package.

Reports have emerged that the Yankees may not want to go big at catcher since they value Wells' defensive abilities, which may put this package out of their price range. It is, however, a sign of what the cost would be to pry a player who could really help the 2027 Mets out of Flushing.

Which of these deals could happen?

The most likely scenario is that the two teams agree to terms on a deal similar to one of the first two, where the Yankees add either a lefty reliever or a right-handed-hitting outfielder in exchange for a prospect inside the top 15 of their farm system. It's been a long time since the Mets and Yankees made a splash deal, and the odds of it happening at this deadline appear slim.