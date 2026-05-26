The New York Mets have been battling the injury bug all season and took another blow on Monday afternoon as outfielder Tyrone Taylor left their 7-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds with a right hip injury. If he were to hit the injured list, Taylor would become the fifth notable Met outfielder to miss time this season, joining Mike Tauchman, Juan Soto, Jared Young, and Luis Robert Jr.

Taylor had seen his role on the Mets increase in recent weeks as the team has battled injuries. He was a major piece in their series win over the New York Yankees at Citi Field with a game-tying three-run home run off of closer David Bednar in the ninth inning. Since arriving in Queens three years ago, Taylor has steadily been the Mets' fifth outfielder, providing great defense but also a clutch, inconsistent bat off the bench.

Tyrone Taylor comes up limping after grounding out in the 6th pic.twitter.com/jVMtUnqYWU — SNY (@SNYtv) May 25, 2026

Young is slated to return for the Mets as early as Tuesday, but the Mets could still want to find a right-handed outfielder to keep on their roster, as a Taylor-less group would be four lefties and just one righty bat, Nick Morabito. MJ Melendez has been in a deep slump since his initial success with the team, and could still be the roster casualty for Young's return.

Therefore, the Mets might need to look outside of the organization if Taylor requires an injured list stint, and these three names would make the most sense for a team in desperate need of a right-handed outfielder.

The Mets should consider trading for these three outfielders following Tyrone Taylor's injury

3) LF Zach Dezenzo, Houston Astros

Houston Astros left fielder Zach Dezenzo (9) rounds third base to score a run during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at Daikin Park. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Dezenzo is a very David Stearns-ian pick-up and could be a good fit for the Mets. He's a former top prospect of the Houston Astros, Stearns' old stomping grounds, who has not panned out so far.

He owns a career .663 OPS in parts of three seasons that have totaled 200 at-bats, but one major piece of data could be enough reason to try and bring him in: Dezenzo is routinely at the top of the league in barrel percentage and launch angle sweet spot percentage. Basically, this means that when Dezenzo makes contact, it is incredibly loud and impactful.

He hasn't been given a chance to take the reins and run with the Astros, but could find that chance with the Mets if they were to bring him in. Considering that the Astros' outfield is a strength of their roster, there isn't a ton of runway for him to find playing time and make an impact. He could be a quick get for the Mets and find instant success.

2) CF Evan Carter, Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers center fielder Evan Carter (32) walks to the on-deck circle during the game against the Chicago Cubs at Globe Life Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Evan Carter could be the ultimate reclamation project for the Mets. Carter was a highly touted prospect coming out of high school in 2020, but he has struggled to find his footing in the big leagues.

He was a consensus top-50 prospect before being called up in 2023, posting a 1.058 OPS in 23 games after his debut, but has found nothing close to that success since.

He's an incredible runner and fielder, but is in the midst of his worst season yet at the plate. The 23-year-old Carter is hitting .163 with five home runs, 15 RBI, and has an OPS of .591 across 52 games.

If the Mets can get their hands on Carter, albeit he would be another lefty bat, his potential upside could change the trajectory of the team as a plus hitter, plus runner, and a plus defender.

1) LF Lane Thomas, Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals center fielder Lane Thomas (15) hits a walk-off home run during the tenth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

If the Mets were to approach this purely from the standpoint of needing a body on the roster who can play a certain role, Lane Thomas would make the most sense.

For his career, Thomas has always hit lefties (.290) better than righties (.218) and has been a reliable glove in the corner outfield spots. His bat is not what it used to be, but it might not cost the Mets more than a player to be named later and/or cash to bring in.

This season with the Royals, the veteran outfielder is slashing .207/.355/.269 with a home run and nine RBI in 40 games. If he does well at the plate, the Mets could flip him at the trade deadline if they remain out of the race.