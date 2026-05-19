Mets' Latest Injection of Speed Creates a Real Problem for Rest of MLB

With how rookie outfielders Carson Benge and AJ Ewing have played, the Mets are continuing to move forward with their youth movement in the outfield. On Tuesday, New York announced it was calling up Nick Morabito from Triple-A Syracuse. Morabito is taking over for veteran Austin Slater, who was designated for assignment on Tuesday morning.

Fans are excited by New York’s decision to promote Morabito from the minors, as it gives them another right-handed bat who can cause havoc on the basepaths with his speed. This season at Triple-A Syracuse, Morabito is hitting .253 with six doubles, a triple, four home runs, and 17 RBI in 41 games.

Those aren’t shabby numbers at the plate, but what has Mets fans really intrigued is his speed. Morabito has racked up 14 stolen bases at Syracuse this season and has been caught stealing twice. Last year at Double-A Binghamton, he had 49 stolen bases. And then in 2024, he posted 59 stolen bases between Single-A St. Lucie and High-A Brooklyn.

Nick Morabito’s call-up gives Mets another weapon to use on the base paths



Currently, the Mets are ranked 21st in the majors in stolen bases with 26. Nonetheless, the chances of those numbers improving have now increased with Morabito’s call-up, in addition to what they’re getting from Benge and Ewing.

Benge, 23, whose offense is starting to come around, has recorded eight steals on the season (team-high) and has only been caught stealing once. As for Ewing, who just joined the team last week, has posted two stolen bases and been caught once in seven games.

The Mets should want to get these guys on base and let them use their speed to put pressure on the opposing team’s pitcher.

If you’re manager Carlos Mendoza, having multiple guys who can get on base and immediately steal second base allows other guys in the lineup, such as Juan Soto, Marcus Semien, Mark Vientos, and Bo Bichette, to hopefully capitalize with runners in scoring position.

The Mets are ranked 13th in the majors with runners in scoring position, hitting .255. That’s not bad for an offense missing Francisco Lindor, Jorge Polanco, and Luis Robert. However, it leaves room for improvement, and the hope is that with the influx of speed from Benge, Ewing, and now Morabito, the Mets’ offense will get better.

In their extra-inning win on Monday night against the Nationals, the Mets didn’t have to lean on their base-running prowess, as they hit a couple of home runs and were 10-of-21 with runners in scoring position.

If you look at some of the best teams in baseball that are winning, they’re using power and speed. The Yankees, for example, lead the majors in home runs (71) and are tied for fifth in stolen bases (47).

The Mets have the bats to generate power and a collection of guys who can steal bases. If the team can merge the two with the help of the rookie outfielders, New York could give teams issues in the coming weeks.