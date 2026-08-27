Francisco Lindor Is Giving Mets Every Reason to Feel Optimistic About 2027 Bounce-Back Season

The emotion was palpable. On a late August night that felt significant in more ways than one in terms of the Mets' future outlook, Francisco Lindor stole the show and made clear that he's nowhere near done yet.

Against the backdrop of arguably the toughest season of his career, Lindor provided a welcome reminder on Tuesday night of just how valuable he is to this team when he's playing at the very peak of his powers. There was a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning, which was followed by a spectacular diving grab in the ninth to keep the Mets alive.

Lindor's best Superman impression in the field was especially impressive given just how much he's struggled defensively this year. And, if that wasn't enough, then the shortstop came home to score on the walk-off fielder's choice. It was a true statement game by Lindor, and one that only serves to spark hope that he's set for a big 2027 season.

Francisco Lindor sure looks primed for a big-time bounce-back year in 2027 for the Mets

While Tuesday night can certainly be looked upon as the pinnacle of Lindor's resurgence in the second half of the 2026 season, he has gradually looked more and more like the old Francisco Lindor over the past several weeks. In fact, he's played a huge role in why the Mets are 13-7 since the Trade Deadline.

In the second half of the year, Lindor is slashing .259/.352/.482/.834 with five doubles, one triple, eight home runs, 19 walks, 36 hits, 20 runs scored, and 21 RBIs. That's a marked improvement on the shortstop's first half of the season, where he slashed just .216/.298/.373 with a .671 OPS over 40 games. That goes to show the Mets were right to come to their senses at the deadline by sticking with Lindor and not trading him.

Of course, injuries have played a key role in Lindor's woeful overall 2026 season, and it is important to remember that. Habitually a slow starter anyway, it was clear that the calf strain Lindor suffered in April really put his whole game out of whack, and it was always going to take time to straighten that out and get back to the player we all know he is capable of being.

As it turned out, time was all it took. As he does every single year following a slow start, Lindor has begun to click at the plate. He's hitting .242 with five homers, 10 RBIs, and a .761 OPS over his last 26 games. With the stop-and-starts behind him, we're now seeing the true version of Lindor.

Now, granted, there are no excuses for the worrying amount of mental lapses we witnessed from him when Lindor returned from injury. He has become prone to committing sloppy brain farts at shortstop.

He has nine errors in 76 games this year, nearly as many as the 13 errors he committed in 158 games in 2025. Shortstops do tend to decline defensively as they get older, but Lindor's rapid fall-off was alarming. His minus-5 defensive runs saved and minus-2 outs above average hammer that home.

However, as we witnessed on Tuesday night in the walk-off win over the Brewers, it is clear that Lindor still has the legs, athleticism, and instincts needed to be a very good shortstop. The game-saving grab was vintage Lindor and proof that he still has it both offensively and defensively.

Overall, the discourse about Lindor falling off a cliff has proved to be premature. It is puzzling why a player who has been so good for the Mets has gotten so much negative attention, but thanks to what we've witnessed recently, it is crystal clear that with a healthy offseason, Lindor can be a big-time player in 2027 and help this team return to true contender status.

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