Luke Weaver Speaks Candidly on Mets’ Struggles and Clubhouse Mood

There appears to be no light at the end of the tunnel for the New York Mets.

After dropping twelve straight, New York had a prime chance to reset at home this week against weaker opponents. But instead, they continued to struggle.

The Mets went 3–6 against the Minnesota Twins, Colorado Rockies, and Washington Nationals. They’ve now dropped 17 of their last 20 and have the worst record in baseball at 10-21.

The Mets have lost 17 of their last 20 games pic.twitter.com/uwy6pYm9Mq — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 30, 2026

Trying to explain how awful and disappointing this has been feels almost impossible. Not just for fans and reporters, but for the players too. Still, many players keep shrugging off those questions and say they’ll turn it around.

Following today’s loss to the Washington Nationals, Luke Weaver gave the most honest answer anyone on this team has offered during this stretch.

Luke Weaver Opens Up on Dynamic Inside Mets Clubhouse

Luke Weaver offers up his perspective on the Mets' struggles:



"I've been sitting here trying to think about what to even say to you guys and what you're even going to ask. At the end of the day, this pursuit of perfection is an ultimate pressurized failure mindset.



Everybody… pic.twitter.com/Oni2ovQO4P — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 30, 2026

The Mets lost today’s game against the Nationals for several reasons. Most notably, Weaver gave up a go-ahead home run to CJ Abrams in the eighth inning.

Even with runners in scoring position in the eighth and ninth, the Mets couldn’t pick Weaver up. It’s been a recurring issue all season long.

Trying to make sense of it all, Weaver used his postgame comments to reflect not only on his own performance, but on the team as a whole.

"I've been sitting here trying to think about what to even say to you guys and what you're even going to ask," Weaver said. "At the end of the day, this pursuit of perfection is an ultimate pressurized failure mindset."

He continued, "Everybody wants to be the hero because we care and we want to win really, really bad. I just don't think success lives in that realm. It truly doesn't. The freedom with which we play day-to-day is kind of being suffocated a little bit."

That last line from Weaver says a lot about this team. It shows up everywhere. Nearly every hitter or pitcher looks like they’re trying to do too much. They swing early with runners on and chase perfect 0–2 pitches. It feels as if everyone is chasing perfection instead of just playing free.

"Maybe it's more about just enjoying why you do this for a living, trying to find your inner kid, the joy of why you play the game," Weaver said.

Luke Weaver says the Mets could help lessen the pressure on themselves by simplifying things:



"Maybe it's more about just enjoying why you do this for a living, trying to find your inner kid, the joy of why you play the game" pic.twitter.com/NvYRcVnzke — SNY (@SNYtv) April 30, 2026

Still, those answers won’t ease the frustration for Mets fans. The losses have piled up, and patience is running thin. Weaver understands that.

“We sit there and tell you guys, ‘It’ll come. This is the game. This is the law of averages,’” Weaver said.

“But those words don’t carry the same weight when you keep losing day after day. The only answer is to keep pushing to be the best version of yourself, as a person and a player. Until we prove that, I understand the frustration from the outside.”

It’s only natural for a team with high expectations and little stability to feel that pressure and not know how to shake it. The Mets have tried to loosen things up, even rolling out the construction helmet and sledgehammer celebration. But even that has felt forced.

No one really knows the answer right now, and talking about it only goes so far. The Mets have to figure it out, not soon, but now. They’ll head out west for the third time already this season to open a series with the Los Angeles Angels tomorrow night.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.