Mets Finally Snap Historic Losing Streak

For the first time in over two weeks, the New York Mets can finally shake hands.

The Mets snapped their 12-game losing streak on Wednesday as they picked up a dramatic 3-2 win over the Minnesota Twins. The victory ended their longest losing skid in 24 years.

After blowing a 3-0 lead on Tuesday, the Mets could not afford to lose a baker's dozen. Entering Wednesday's matchup against Minnesota, the ballclub officially held the worst record in all of baseball.

This was another close game for New York as they jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on the heels of a Francisco Lindor infield RBI single. The Twins would later tie the game in the top of the fourth inning, but the Mets responded in the bottom half of the frame on a Francisco Álvarez RBI double.

And just when it looked like deja vu for the Mets when Byron Buxton hit his second home run in his many nights in the sixth inning, tying the game at two, the Amazins' retook the lead in the eighth inning with a two-out RBI single by Mark Vientos. Luke Weaver, who got the last out of the eighth and earned the win, recorded the final three outs in the ninth inning to give the Mets their first win since April 7.

"For the first time in more than two weeks, the Mets can shake hands!"



The Mets 12-game losing streak is over! pic.twitter.com/oIQIH8SWO8 — SNY (@SNYtv) April 23, 2026

"It's always good when you win baseball games at the big league level, let alone when you go through a 12-game losing streak. It was nice to get that one," manager Carlos Mendoza said after the game.

"It's always good when you win baseball games at the big league level"



Carlos Mendoza reacts to the Mets snapping their 12-game losing streak and how the Mets can "concentrate on playing baseball and not about the losing streak" pic.twitter.com/HjhBQ2hhhe — SNY (@SNYtv) April 23, 2026

More on Francisco Lindor's injury

This win for the Mets, though, may have come at a bit of a cost. The aforementioned Lindor departed the game due to what the Mets called left calf tightness after clearly not running 100% around the bases in the bottom of the fourth inning. Mendoza announced after the game that the All-Star shortstop will undergo an MRI on Thursday, making it very unlikely he will be in the lineup on Thursday.

Carlos Mendoza says Francisco Lindor will get an MRI tomorrow on his calf pic.twitter.com/yNzopzb24E — SNY (@SNYtv) April 23, 2026

This is notably the same injury prognosis the Mets announced with Juan Soto back on April 3, when he departed New York's game against the San Francisco Giants due to right calf tightness, which kept him out for 15 games.

After finally putting an end to their losing streak and seeing Lindor start to heat up at the plate, hitting a three-run home run during Tuesday's game as well as going 2-for-2 with an RBI on Wednesday, this was the last thing the Mets wanted to see happen to their shortstop.

Mendoza was asked about the potential of being without Lindor for an expected period of time, after just getting back Soto.

"We lost Soto and we had a hard time. Now we could be potentially dealing with losing with another player and we have to figure it out," Mendoza said.

The Mets will now hold their breath when Lindor goes for his MRI on Thursday and look to win their first series in nearly three weeks. Christian Scott will be on the mound for them in the series finale, making his first big league start since July 2024.

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