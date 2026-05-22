Mark Vientos and How the Mets Can Escape the Frustrating Cycle

Mark Vientos seems to be stuck in a familiar cycle: A cold stretch sparks calls for his DFA. A strong series that restores optimism and trust from Carlos Mendoza and the front office. Then the inevitable comparisons to Pete Alonso come in. Repeat.

Sticking with Vientos might still be the safest option for the Mets. The 26-year-old has no minor league options remaining, meaning any move would require a trade or a DFA. That reality alone gives him a longer leash than most would get in his spot.

But Vientos has also shown flashes this season, whether it’s a few productive stretches at the plate or the occasional defensive play at first base that stands out as unexpected. The Mets can’t afford to keep living off those brief spurts of production, though, especially with his ongoing plate discipline struggles.

Against the Nationals on Thursday, Vientos struck out twice: once on three pitches in the second inning, chasing a knuckle curve well off the plate, and again in the eighth on a slider in the dirt. It was another example of the inconsistency that has defined his season.

UPDATE: your daily Mark Vientos, swinging out a bowl that hits the plate! pic.twitter.com/dUnd1gfkeU — MetCast (@MetCastPod) May 21, 2026

A similar story played out Sunday against the Yankees. With runners on the corners and one out, Vientos had a chance to put the Mets back in the game. Instead, he went down swinging through three pitches, including a curveball well off the plate to start the at-bat and a fastball at eye level to end it.

On the season, the Mets’ first baseman is hitting .233 with six home runs and 22 RBIs, along with 33 strikeouts and a .677 OPS. The numbers aren’t disastrous, but they remain underwhelming for a player still trying to lock down an everyday role.

The Mets do have options at first base, though. The question is whether it’s time to start exploring them more seriously.

Say hello to the Mets' future first baseman

New York Mets infielder Ryan Clifford (87) works during spring training at Clover Park. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

After a breakout 2024 campaign, the momentum around Vientos has stalled. Fans have been increasingly vocal about his inconsistency, especially after he helped fuel expectations of a longer-term offensive leap during the Mets’ 2024 NLCS run.

With top prospects moving through the system, the conversation naturally shifts to what’s next. Would Ryan Clifford be the next logical look?

The Mets’ No. 3 prospect brings 60-grade power—above-average to plus by scouting standards—giving New York a potential middle-of-the-order threat. But like Vientos, Clifford comes with swing-and-miss concerns, striking out 67 times in 45 games for Triple-A Syracuse.

Still, the upside is obvious. Clifford has eight home runs and 28 RBIs with a .728 OPS and a .220 batting average, flashing the kind of raw power the Mets could use at first base.

Beyond Clifford, Jared Young is also working his way back from a torn meniscus suffered April 12. Through 11 games before the injury, he went 7-for-20 with two RBIs. Since May 13, Young has appeared in four rehab games, going 2-for-14 with four strikeouts.

So the question remains: is it worth continuing to ride the highs and lows of Vientos’ current profile, or is it time for the Mets to see what the next wave can offer?