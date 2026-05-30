Mets Could Set Up Future Rotation Option With Tobias Myers Decision

The New York Mets needed extra innings to get a win over the Miami Marlins on Friday, wiping out an already exhausted bullpen. The Marlins did a good job chasing Freddy Peralta after 4.2 innings, forcing the Mets to utilize six relievers to navigate the rest of the game.

With the Mets only one day removed from a stretch of 16 consecutive games without an off day, a fresh bullpen arm could surely help. There will be a new reliever arriving from AAA Syracuse Satruday, but the big news is the fact that Tobias Myers will be sent down as the corresponding move.

In need of a fresh pitcher even after a day off yesterday, the Mets are optioning Tobias Myers, league sources said.



In their 9-7 win (10 innings) tonight over the Marlins, the Mets used seven pitchers. — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) May 30, 2026

The Athletic's Will Sammon was the first to report the demotion. Myers has been struggling of late, pitching to a 6.43 ERA in 11 appearances in the month of May, with opponents batting .293 against him. The game went to extra innings last night partially because Myers served up a game-tying home run to Owen Caissie in the top of the eighth inning.

The Mets don't win easy, pretty much ever.



Owen Caissie just hit a two-run, game-tying homer off Tobias Myers in the eighth. Brand-new ballgame (and the Mets have already used four relievers). pic.twitter.com/amnP19lYBt — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 30, 2026

The Mets had few options to send down to the minors since Austin Warren is out of options and David Peterson, newly demoted to the bullpen, can refuse a minor league assignment due to his 5+ years of service time. The only relievers who could go down were Myers or Huascar Brazoban, who has been more effective of late.

How Tobias Myers can solve the Mets' rotation issues

Taking a long reliever out of the bullpen and replacing him with a short one helps the Mets' bullpen construction, but they do still have two slots in the back of the rotation in flux. Sean Manaea and Jonah Tong are holding those for now, but this minor league assignment could give Myers an opportunity to help there in a few weeks.

Myers must remain in the minor leagues for at least 15 days barring an injury-related callup, so the Mets could use that opportunity to allow him to stretch back out into a starting pitcher. The current role Myers has had is that of a multi-inning reliever, but he hasn't gone more than two innings since May 2.

It usually takes a few weeks for a pitcher to build up to a starter's workload, so it would be beneficial for Myers to start that process in the minor leagues, where it won't impact the Mets' ability to cover innings. The Mets saw the disastrous effects of converting a reliever to the rotation during the season in 2020, when a call to stretch Seth Lugo into a starter was problematic in the shortened 60-game COVID campaign.

If Myers can build up to about 75 pitches in his time in the minors, it would give the Mets the ability to use him as an alternative for the back of their rotation if Manaea or Tong isn't effective over the next few weeks. The Mets have to be very deliberate with this plan, however, since Myers is on his final minor league option and can't void it if he stays down for more than 20 days.

Expect more clarity about the Mets' plans for Myers later Saturday when Carlos Mendoza addresses the media prior to the afternoon game with Miami. With the bullpen now starting to come together, it makes sense to see if Myers can be better utilized to solve some of the Mets' rotation issues.