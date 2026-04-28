Mets' Juan Soto, Luis Robert Jr. Dealing with Injuries

Ahead of what is perhaps a pivotal series (again) for the New York Mets this week, two of their top hitters are dealing with lingering injuries.

Speaking with reporters before Tuesday's series opener against the Washington Nationals, manager Carlos Mendoza announced that Luis Robert Jr. is dealing with lower back tightness and will be out of the lineup tonight. The outfielder is considered day-to-day.

Luis Robert is dealing with lower back tightness. He's day to day, out of the Mets' starting lineup today. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 28, 2026

Nearly a week since returning from the injured list, Mendoza also reported that Juan Soto experienced forearm tightness after throwing last Friday. Soto, however, underwent an MRI, which came back clean, with the hopes that he will return to playing in left field in "the next few days".

Juan Soto experienced forearm tightness after throwing last Friday



An MRI came back clean and Carlos Mendoza is hopeful that Soto will get back to playing the field in "the next few days." The forearm tightness is not bothering Soto while swinging pic.twitter.com/H5DYgx0VKO — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 28, 2026

Robert, who came over from the Chicago White Sox in the offseason to be New York's starting center fielder, got off to a blistering start this season. One of his highlights came during the Mets' second game of the season on March 28, which saw him hit a walk-off three-run homer against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

However, the 28-year-old has cooled off significantly. Robert has gone just 4-for-23 over his last six games and is slashing just .224/.327/.329 with two home runs, eight RBI and an OPS of .656 in 24 games for the Mets this season. Injuries were also a concern for the Mets when they acquired Robert, who had played 100 games or more in just three of his six seasons.

As for Soto, he is starting in just his sixth game since coming back from the IL with a right calf strain. That injury caused him to miss 15 games, with the Amazins' winning the first three but losing the last 12 in a row.

Soto, who entered this season as the Mets' starting left fielder, has been DHing since his return, citing the need for his bat in the lineup every day. His presence in the lineup is especially important now with Francisco Lindor expected to be out for a substantial amount of time with a left calf strain.

While Mendoza does not seem to be concerned about this latest issue for Soto, it is something to certainly keep in mind as this homestand continues to roll on. The 27-year-old is just 2-for-12 since returning from the shelf and has homered just once on the year, back on April 1 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

With the Mets' offense dead last in practically every offensive category across Major League Baseball this season, the hope is that Robert won't have to miss too much time, while Soto can get back into an offensive groove that everyone is accustomed to.

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