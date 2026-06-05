Mets Lineup Outlook Is Becoming Clearer After Latest Francisco Lindor Injury Update

Many have argued it’s too little, too late for the Mets to make a dramatic comeback. However, help is expected in the coming weeks. There’s been a big, gaping hole in the Mets lineup since April, with Francisco Lindor on the sideline dealing with a calf injury. The latest update not only gives clarity on when his return is expected — but also places hope in the eyes of every Mets fan.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Lindor is expected to rejoin the Mets in the third week of June.

As mentioned before, the calf injury has sidelined Lindor since April 22 — the day Juan Soto returned from a very similar injury. Through 24 games, the All-Star shortstop was batting .226 with two home runs and five RBIs, beginning to heat up over his last 10 games — batting .316 with a .833 OPS.

With his return on the horizon, here’s what the Mets can expect for their offense.

How the Mets can balance their lineup with Francisco Lindor's return

For starters, the Mets' offense is among the league’s worst. Their .652 team OPS ranks 29th in baseball, carried by Soto and production from top prospects AJ Ewing and Carson Benge.

At the same time, Bo Bichette has yet to live up to expectations, batting .226 through 62 games. However, adding back Lindor gives the Mets a better chance to balance their lineup.

Over the last two seasons, Lindor has served as the Mets' leadoff hitter. For the first time since the move, there’s someone else who can handle the pressure of leading off. Benge has been elite from the leadoff spot, batting .288 in 25 games at the top, along with three home runs and 13 RBIs.

His consistent production hands him a .351 OBP, giving the Mets consistency from the top of the lineup. After Benge, however, Bichette is relied on, then followed by the consistency from Soto. The drop-off after that is detrimental.

Lindor would perfectly slide into the No. 2 spot, moving Bichette to the cleanup or fifth spot in the lineup while holding Soto at No. 3.



In his limited plate appearances (24) in the cleanup spot this season, Bichette is slugging .227 with a double, a home run, and three RBI. If the Mets really want to experiment, they could potentially have Ewing follow Benge, with Lindor batting third and Soto in the cleanup spot.

Since moving to Queens in 2021, Lindor has been the main piece in New York's lineup. Without him, the Mets hold a 41-49 record, proving that his production for this team truly matters. If Lindor can piece together one of his elite stretches, the Mets' offense could potentially catch on like a virus — finally finding consistent life throughout the entire lineup.