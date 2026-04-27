Mets Sign Veteran Outfielder After Tommy Pham DFA

The New York Mets are making some changes to their outfield depth.

After getting swept at the hands of the Colorado Rockies this weekend, the Mets have designated veteran outfielder Tommy Pham for assignment and are signing fellow outfielder Austin Slater to a deal, according to Will Sammon of The Athletic.

The Mets are designating Tommy Pham for assignment



He was 0-for-13 with 7 strikeouts in 9 games with the Mets pic.twitter.com/nOv8Jfc2Rt — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 27, 2026

The Mets signed Pham to a minor league deal hours before Opening Day on March 28, when the team was seeking depth in their outfield after fellow veteran outfielder Mike Tauchman suffered a torn meniscus during Spring Training.

After starting the regular season in Triple-A Syracuse, the Mets added Pham to their major league roster on April 13 with the hope that he could provide a spark for a struggling offense. The veteran outfielder, unfortunately, added to the Mets' offensive woes as his second stint with the team ended in bitter disappointment.

New York is now turning to another veteran outfielder's help in Slater, who was recently DFA'd by the Miami Marlins on April 23. He signed a major league deal with Miami on March 24 after being let go by the Detroit Tigers during the spring.

The Mets have agreed to a deal with veteran outfielder Austin Slater, per @WillSammon



Slater, who holds a career .717 OPS, was recently designated for assignment by the Marlins pic.twitter.com/fQ3oUd0dux — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 27, 2026

Slater appeared in 12 games for the Marlins this season, posting a .174 batting average with no home runs and an RBI. The 33-year-old, who has spent the majority of his career with the San Francisco Giants, has 45 career homers and a .717 OPS. Slater has also played for the Cincinnati Reds, Baltimore Orioles, Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees.

Mets suffering embarrassing sweep against the Rockies

Apr 26, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza (64) comes out to make a pitching change in the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Mets hit another new low this weekend, getting swept at home by Colorado for the first time since 2018. New York scored just four runs in the series against a Rockies team that lost 119 games last season.

New York is now 9-19 on the season and is tied for the worst record in all of baseball with their NL East rival, the Philadelphia Phillies. Their offense has been held to one run or less 10 times this season. They have already been shut out five times this season after being shut out just eight times all of last year.

"It's hard to explain. When you have that many guys that are going through it at the same time, it's just not a good showing. Not good at-bats up and down," manager Carlos Mendoza said after the game.

The Mets will now enjoy a much-needed off-day on Monday before they continue their homestand beginning on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals.

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