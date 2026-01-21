Analysts Point to Key Flaw in Mets' Luis Robert Jr. Trade

The New York Mets completed a trade for former Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. on January 20. The White Sox received Mets infielder Luisangel Acuña and prospect Truman Pauley in return.

This move makes perfect sense for the Mets on the surface. They've been linked to Robert Jr. for over a year, and the team's glaring hole in the outfield made it so they had to add at least one piece before the 2026 season began.

There are some mixed opinions about this deal. Many Mets fans are stoked to have Robert Jr., who is still a high-upside player despite two straight mediocre seasons, especially given that New York didn't have to give up much in return for him.

Others would argue that giving up Acuña is a lot, especially for an often injury-plagued and underperforming player.

Mets’ Luis Robert Jr. Trade Draws Critical Take From Analyst

MLB Network analysts Harold Reynolds and Matt Vasgersian seem to think this Robert Jr. wasn't as good for the Mets as others believe, which they conveyed during a January 21 segment on MLB Network.

After noting that Robert Jr. has one year left on his contract and the Mets are assuming the full $20 million, Vasgersian said. "If you're the Mets, you're taking a risk, a flyer, on an established player. I get it from the Mets' perspective, but I'm gonna give you a little hot take here: I like this trade better for the White Sox.”

“I was gonna say the same thing," Reynolds responded.

“I'm gonna give you a little hot take here: I like this trade better for the White Sox.” - Matty V

"They get rid of $20 million, they're not gonna win this year... I like this a lot [for Chicago]. And Luisangel Acuña deserves a chance to play every day. Let's see how good he can be. Good move," Vasgersian added.

"I think Acuña is getting ready to be a star. And I watched him this winter, a four home run game," Reynolds said. "He has changed his swing, he's around his brother [Ronal Acuña Jr.] a lot. This kid is really starting to grow into his power and his ability. I think he's gonna be a nice pickup."

Reynolds and Vasgersian reiterated that Robert Jr. has been mediocre over the past two seasons, and that the Mets are taking on a serious gamble by giving up Acuña to acquire Robert Jr.

Reynolds is clearly very high on Acuña and seems to be suggesting the Mets overlooking his abilities could come back to bite them in the future.

