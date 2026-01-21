What Luis Robert Jr. Brings to the New York Mets

The New York Mets struck a deal late Tuesday night.

The Mets are acquiring center fielder Luis Robert Jr. from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for Luisangel Acuna and Truman Pauley.

ESPN insider Jeff Passan was the first to report on this deal.

The Mets will pay all of Robert's $20 million club option owed to him in 2026. They will also absorb the $20 million club option for 2027 with a $2 million buyout attached. The New York Post's Joel Sherman first reported on these salary details.

After trading Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers for second baseman Marcus Semien, the Mets had two holes in their outfield in left and center. They have now filled one of those holes in center with the addition of Robert.

Top prospect outfielder Carson Benge will likely have the opportunity to compete for the starting left field job with defensive whiz Tyrone Taylor.

Robert, 28, was an All-Star back in 2023 and won a Gold Glove Award in 2020. The righty slugger also brings speed to the Mets' lineup, having stole a career-high 33 bases in 2025.

Overall, Robert has struggled offensively in the last two seasons combined, but he lacked protection in Chicago's lineup. He also had a hot second half last year at the plate, slashing .298/.352/.456 with a .808 OPS.

Robert's best campaign came in 2023 when he slugged 38 home runs, drove in 80 RBI and slashed .264/.315/.542 with a .857 OPS in 145 games. He now brings major upside to the Mets' offense as well as elite defense in center field.

Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns harped on run prevention in his end-of-the-season press conference. Well now he has added a center fielder who ranked 12th in baseball with seven Outs Above Average in 2025.

As it projects, the Mets' lineup will feature: Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, Bo Bichette, Jorge Polanco, Marcus Semien, Brett Baty, Luis Robert Jr., Benge and Francisco Alvarez.

With the acquisition of Robert, the Mets could very well be out on free agent first baseman/outfielder Cody Bellinger. After signing Bichette to a three-year, $126 million deal on Friday, the Mets remained in play for Bellinger. However, taking on a $20 million outfielder might spell the end of the Mets being in the Bellinger sweepstakes.

