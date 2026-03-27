Carlos Mendoza Reacts to Luis Robert Jr.'s Encouraging Mets Debut

The New York Mets' new-look offense was impressive in the team's 11-7 Opening Day win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

But maybe the most encouraging performance of the day came from new Met Luis Robert Jr. The center fielder went 2-for-4 at the plate, drew a pivotal ten-pitch walk in the first inning, and drove in two runs.

GREAT first day in the orange and blue 👏@moomoo | #LGM pic.twitter.com/hMOZ2vyjoR — New York Mets (@Mets) March 26, 2026

Center field was a glaring weak spot in the Mets' lineup last season. The trio of Tyrone Taylor, Cedric Mullins, and José Siri was offensively lackluster, exposing a major roster Achilles' heel. However, the acquisition of Robert Jr. and his encouraging Opening Day offers optimism that the center field position in 2026 for New York could be more productive and stable.

Carlos Mendoza on Luis Robert Jr.'s Mets Debut

Feb 17, 2026; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets outfielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) looks on from the field during spring trining at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

After Thursday's win, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza gave Robert Jr. credit for his strong showing, and especially his ten-pitch walk in the first inning.

“I mean, historically he’s been chaser, right?” Mendoza said. “We know he’s going to chase. But then you watch that at-bat. For him to lay off that 3-2 breaking ball…for me, that whole inning was about that Luis Robert at-bat.”

Strikeouts for Robert Jr. have been a consistent issue. Even in his 2023 All-Star season with the Chicago White Sox, when he hit 38 home runs with an .857 OPS, he struck out a whopping 172 times. His 28.9 percent strikeout rate, 33.5 percent whiff rate, and 40.6 percent chase rate all ranked near the bottom in all of baseball.

Since 2023, the 28-year-old outfielder has struggled to remain healthy, not playing more than 115 games in 2024 or 2025. But even when playing, strikeouts have continued to be an issue. In just 100 games in 2024, Robert Jr. struck out 141 times, equaling a 33.2 percent strikeout rate that was in the bottom 2nd percentile. His 2025 strikeout rate improved to 26 percent, but it still offers room for improvement.

Can't forget about Luis Robert Jr.'s incredible at-bat against Paul Skenes in the first inning 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xFM6QN3KYe — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 26, 2026

Despite his recent struggles, Robert Jr.'s change of scenery is paying early dividends, even with just one game under his belt. Nonetheless, Mendoza knows how important Robert Jr. is to the team's success in 2026.

“We know how talented he is,” Mendoza said. “We know what that could mean for us.”

New York's lineup 1-9 yesterday put together gritty at-bat after gritty at-bat. If Luis Robert Jr. can play like he did yesterday for a whole season, he only makes the Mets' lineup that much deeper and more formidable. But more importantly, he could finally be the clear answer in center field that New York has been looking for.

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