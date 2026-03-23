Craig Kimbrel Intends to Stay With Mets

Craig Kimbrel is staying with the New York Mets, at least for now.

A day after being informed he did not make the Opening Day roster, the veteran right-hander confirmed he will remain in the organization. Had he decided to pursue opportunities with other teams, MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reported the Mets would have considered releasing him from his minor league deal, despite not being contractually obligated to do so.

“I am going to stay down here in Florida and stay ready,” Kimbrel told Mike Puma of the New York Post. “My goal was to make the Opening Day roster. I am a little disappointed in that, but that is all on me.”

Craig Kimbrel, who is remaining in the organization: "I am going to stay down here in Florida and stay ready. My goal was to make the Opening Day roster. I am a little disappointed in that, but that is all on me." — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) March 23, 2026

Kimbrel, 37, allowed three runs in six innings this spring, totaling five strikeouts, five walks and two hit batters. His fastball velocity sat around 93 mph during Grapefruit League play — on par with recent seasons but far from the triple digits he flashed during his prime years.

For the last few seasons, Kimbrel has bounced around the league, showing flashes of his nine-time All-Star form but without much consistency. He split 2025 between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros organizations, combining for a 3.00 ERA and 1.05 WHIP across 39 minor league innings. The right-hander made 14 appearances in the majors, posting a 2.25 ERA and a 14.3% walk rate.

Craig Kimbrel strikes out two in a scoreless inning pic.twitter.com/jJJzy3MJWG — SNY (@SNYtv) March 7, 2026

Kimbrel, who ranks fifth all-time and second among active players with 440 career saves, will soon report to Triple-A Syracuse with a chance to help the Mets later this season. He would have earned a base salary of $2.5 million if he had made the big league roster.

“For him to still consider staying with the team, it goes to show you what we’re building here, who those guys are in that clubhouse, who he is as well,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Sunday.

The Mets currently have seven bullpen locks: Devin Williams, Luke Weaver, Brooks Raley, Luis García, Tobias Myers, Huascar Brazobán and Sean Manaea, the latter of whom will begin the season in a piggyback relief role before potentially moving back to the rotation in mid-April. That leaves one remaining spot for either Bryan Hudson or Richard Lovelady, both of whom are left-handed.

Hudson, 28, has allowed six earned runs over 3.1 innings this spring, while Lovelady, 30, just joined the Mets following a waiver claim last week. New York could also potentially turn to the waiver wire again for relief help in the final days leading up to Opening Day.

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