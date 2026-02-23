Former Mets Outfielder Signs With Cubs
In this story:
While the New York Mets do have a competition for their right field job right now, they won't be turning to old friend Michael Conforto to help. Conforto, who spent the first seven years of his career with the Mets, is signing with the Chicago Cubs, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
ESPN's Jesse Rogers reports that Conforto's deal with the Cubs is a minor league one, which makes sense since he did not have a team with spring training underway. Chicago has added a few veteran outfielders to its roster to help fill the hole left by Kyle Tucker's departure for the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Conforto joining Chas McCormick and Dylan Carlson in camp.
2025 was a disaster for Conforto, who signed a one-year deal with the Dodgers and was completely unproductive, batting .199 with 12 home runs and 36 RBI in 418 at-bats. The Dodgers left Conforto off of their postseason roster, so he was not a factor in their World Series championship even though he will collect a ring for being a part of the organization throughout the season.
Why A Michael Conforto Reunion Didn't Make Sense For The Mets
Past regimes in the Mets' front office have shown a value for sentimentality, bringing back former stars that are past their primes to score points with the fanbase. The David Stearns-led front office has shown that sentimentality is not a driving factor in its decisions, especially in this offseason where the Mets moved on from long-time fan favorites like Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo, Edwin Diaz and Jeff McNeil.
Nimmo, who played with Conforto for years, was told by Stearns when he was traded to Texas that the Mets wanted to open playing time for their younger outfielders. Top prospect Carson Benge appears to be the favorite to win the competition for the right field job in camp.
Read More: Why the Mets' Right Field Battle Isn't as Open as it Looks
The Mets could have considered giving Conforto a minor league deal to compete for a backup role, but Stearns made baseball decisions that indicate he believes MJ Melendez and Mike Tauchman would offer more value to the 2026 roster than Conforto would. Both players recently signed contracts with the Mets, with Tauchman getting a minor league deal while Melendez is on a split contract that pays him more if he makes the active roster.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
Recommended Articles
Mike Phillips is a contributor to the Mets On SI site. Mike has been covering the Mets since 2011 for various websites, including Metstradamus and Kiners Korner. Mike has a Masters Degree from Iona University in Sports Communications and Media and also has experience covering the NFL and college basketball on FanSided. Mike also hosts his own New York sports based podcast. You can follow Mike on Twitter/X and Instagram: @MPhillips331.Follow MPhillips331