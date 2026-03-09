Mets Have Yet to Make Important Top Prospect Decision

With Opening Day nearly two weeks away, the New York Mets still have one important decision to make.

Speaking with reporters down in Port St. Lucie on Monday, Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said they have not made a decision on top outfield prospect Carson Benge and whether or not he will make the Opening Day roster.

"I think Carson is having a nice camp, similar to all our guys," Stearns said. "He's worked really hard, I think we've had a very work-intensive camp across the field and Carson has participated in that, in the games."

"We've seen what we would've expected, he's taken very competitive at-bats, he's a tough out, I think he's played a nice right field, he's done what we expect him to do, we think he's going to be a really good player and we'll have a difficult decision to make at the end of camp," Stearns added.

Benge, who is ranked as the Mets' No. 2 prospect according to MLB.com, has been competing for the starting right field job this spring along with Tyrone Taylor, MJ Melendez, Mike Tauchman and even Brett Baty.

At the onset of spring training, Stearns made it very clear that Benge would have an opportunity to win the starting job in right field due to the enormous amount of promise and talent he possesses. In seven games, Benge has gone 7-for-20 (.350) at the plate with one RBI, a stolen base and a .381 OBP; the 23-year-old also slugged his first homer of the spring on March 4 in an exhibition game against Team Israel.

Carson Benge with a homer the other way to get the Mets on the board vs. Team Israel! pic.twitter.com/PDaTHK689T — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 4, 2026

As for his minor league stats from last year, Benge batted .281/.385/.472 with 15 home runs, 73 RBI and a .857 OPS in 131 games playing for the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones, the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies and the Triple-A Syracuse Mets. However, he struggled at the Triple-A level, slashing only .178/.272/.311 with three long balls, 13 RBI and an OPS of .583 in 24 games with Syracuse.

Despite those struggles at the Triple-A level, Benge has strung together an exceptional spring to this point and has certainly made his case to Stearns and the rest of the Mets that he should have the starting right field job.

If Benge does not crack the Opening Day roster, his significant usage throughout the spring clearly shows that the young outfielder will contribute in the major leagues at some capacity this season.

