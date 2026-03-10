Francisco Lindor's Retirement Timeline Reveal Turns Heads

When the New York Mets signed star shortstop Francisco Lindor to a 10-year, $341 million contract extension in April of 2021, the thought was that this meant Lindor would be playing the rest of his career in Queens.

And that still seems like the most likely outcome. He was 27 when he agreed to that contract and will be 38 when that 10-year extension ends. That's around the time when most major league baseball players retire, and would seemingly be a good place for the star shortstop to hang up his own cleats.

Assuming Lindor has managed his money well, one would imagine he already has more than enough to live comfortably and support his family right now. And that would only increase with each season and annual salary. Therefore, perhaps there's a world where Lindor decides to retire before his contract expires, if he feels he has accomplished enough or wants to be more present at home with his three children.

New York Mets infielder Francisco Lindor | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Francisco Lindor Speaks About Future Retirement Decision

It seems that his eventual retirement is already on Lindor's mind. This was conveyed in comments the 32-year-old made during an interview with DJ Siddiqi on casino.org, which was published on March 9.

“That’s always been a thought of mine since I signed professional,” said Lindor. “I always said I want to play 22 years and that was going to put me at 39 years old. That was when I was single. Now I would love to play 22 seasons still, but then the decision is going to come down to me and my wife and my kids when I get to that age. But at the end of the day it’s one of those where it’s a privilege if you get to play to that age," Lindor said when asked about his retirement timeline.

“Haven’t really thought about, am I going to retire when I get there,” Lindor added. “It’s going to be, does my wife and I feel like it’s the right decision to stay in the game or to walk away? Hopefully I’m in the position to say, ‘Can I walk away or can I stay?’ A lot of players don’t get that opportunity."

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

It sounds like Lindor's retirement will ultimately be a family decision. Mets fans are hoping Lindor will already have a World Series ring or two by the time that choice is made.

