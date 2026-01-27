Freddy Peralta Addresses Possibility of Extension With Mets

After going multiple seasons without a proven ace at the top of the rotation, the New York Mets now have one in Freddy Peralta. The big question now is whether they will keep him beyond 2026.

Last week, Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said that at the time of a trade, it has to be viewed as receiving the player for the term they are buying. Extensions are never assumed by the organization, and in this instance, Peralta arrives with just one year of club control.

Stearns did not want to speculate publicly on the right-hander’s future, adding that the focus right now is on giving him time to acclimate to the organization. During Tuesday’s introductory Zoom call, Peralta echoed a similar sentiment when asked if he has thought about an extension.

“I just got here,” Peralta said. “I think that I’ve got to… share time with my teammates, think about different ideas, learn about everybody, coaches, the organization in general, and then we can see.”

Freddy Peralta was asked if he's thought about a contract extension:



— SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) January 27, 2026

Peralta, 29, has been one of the most consistent starters in baseball since joining the Milwaukee Brewers’ rotation full-time at the start of the 2021 campaign. The two-time All-Star owns a 3.30 ERA with a 29.6% strikeout rate over the past five seasons, and he has recorded at least 30 starts in each of the last three.

The 2025 season was a stellar one for Peralta. Across 33 starts, the right-hander went 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 204 strikeouts in 176.2 innings. Each of his four pitches produced run values of +4 or higher, according to Statcast, and he finished fifth in NL Cy Young Award voting.

In a jam? Freddy Peralta's got a plan:



It begins with a strikeout and ends with two more strikeouts. pic.twitter.com/WJALYcmnwA — MLB (@MLB) September 4, 2025

Dealing for Peralta cost the Mets two of their farm system’s top five prospects—Jett Williams (No. 3) and Brandon Sproat (No. 5). New York also acquired fellow right-hander Tobias Myers, who owns a 3.15 ERA over 188.2 career innings. He is under club control through the 2028 season.

Should the Mets attempt to extend Peralta, one factor that could help is the familiarity between him and Stearns. The two overlapped with Milwaukee for nearly a decade, as Stearns oversaw his development while general manager from 2015 to 2023. In fact, one of the executive’s first moves in that role was acquiring a 19-year-old Peralta from the Seattle Mariners as part of a package in exchange for first baseman Adam Lind.

Now, a little over 10 years later, Peralta will headline a Mets rotation that includes rookie Nolan McLean, along with veterans Sean Manaea, Kodai Senga, Clay Holmes and David Peterson. New York also has Jonah Tong and Christian Scott as young depth options, and Myers can work as either a starter or reliever.

