Freddy Peralta Shares 2-Word Message on Mets Contract Extension Talks

There's no question that the New York Mets executing a trade for former Milwaukee Brewers ace Freddy Peralta immediately made their team better for the 2026 season.

And that's saying a lot, as top prospects Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat potentially could have made a major impact with the club this season. But given Peralta's pedigree (and New York's need for another frontline starting pitcher to pair with Nolan McLean), making this move made all the sense in the world.

The more interesting question is whether this deal was better for the Mets in the long-term. It's still too early to say. But given that Peralta is set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season, there's a case to be made that if the Mets don't win a World Series, don't re-sign Peralta, and then he leaves next winter, this trade will be a net loss.

Freddy Peralta Addresses Mets Contract Extension Questions

Because of this, there has been (and will continue to be) a lot of interest in whether the Mets and Peralta are engaging in contract extension talks. And Peralta was asked about this directly when speaking with the media on February 27.

Initially, when Peralta (who was named the Mets' Opening Day starter on Friday) was asked whether he'd had any contract negotiation talks with the Mets to this point, he smiled, hesitated, and said, "No comment," per an X post from SNY.

But that wasn't where the questions ended. Right after, Peralta was asked whether what he had seen in his first two weeks with the Mets had made him open to contract extensions with New York. Peralta smiled, laughed, and said, "What I can say is that everything has been amazing. Talking from the bottom to the top [of the organization], I mean, people from the office, everyone, they've been very easy for me, easy to work with," per an X post from SNY.

"And, you know, I'm just happy to feel that they have my back," Peralta continued.

He was then asked if he was going to sign a contract extension with New York, whether it would have to take place before Opening Day, or if he would be willing to have those conversations while the season was underway. He responded by saying, "For me, it don't matter. I think that whenever the moment comes, we can work [on it]."

It certainly seems like Peralta is open to having these talks — assuming he hasn't already.

