How Mets’ Nolan McLean Performed in First Spring Start

Nolan McLean, one of the brightest young starters in baseball, picked up right where he left off from last season in his spring training debut with the New York Mets.

In what was possibly McLean's only start of the spring, the right-hander dominated on Thursday against the Houston Astros. He tossed four scoreless innings and struck out six, while allowing just one hit and one walk on 56 pitches (36 strikes).

McLean also most notably topped out at nearly 98 MPH on his sinker during his outing against Houston.

This will more than likely be McLean's only start with the Mets during spring training, as the 24-year-old is slated to participate in the upcoming World Baseball Classic for Team USA. His teammate and fellow starting pitcher, Clay Holmes, will also pitch for Team USA in the WBC.

The Mets are expecting huge things out of McLean this season after sparking a massive jolt to their struggling rotation towards the end of last year. In eight starts during the final month and a half of the 2025 season, the righty hurler posted a 5-1 record with a 2.06 ERA, 57 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.04 in just 48 innings of work.

McLean also logged six innings or more in four of those outings, including a dazzling effort against the Philadelphia Phillies on August 26; he threw eight shutout innings with six strikeouts and no walks in what was only his third big league start.

"Felt good to go out there and compete against some other jerseys," McLean said on his outing.

During that media session, McLean revealed that he continued to keep throwing instead of resting his arm after New York's 2025 season ended.

"I didn't shut down for very long," he said. "I felt so good at the end of last season, I just wanted to keep my arm moving...I kept my arm moving for a while, might've taken about a week off after the season and just kept throwing and it allowed me to ramp up faster."

McLean also announced that he will leave Mets camp and join Team USA on Sunday. He expects to be utilized in a piggyback role at least twice during the tournament.

The Mets entered this offseason knowing that McLean had a chance to become the top ace for their rotation. When the rest of New York's starters was struggling to go deep into games both before and after McLean's call-up, the right-hander provided both volume and dominance to make a truly great first impression.

And after bringing in two-time All-Star starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (who will make his spring training debut on Friday) from the Milwaukee Brewers this offseason, the Mets may have a lethal one-two punch at the top of their rotation this season.

