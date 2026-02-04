Harrison Bader's Stance on Mets Clubhouse Chemistry Speaks Volumes

Clubhouse chemistry has been a huge topic for the New York Mets for the past two seasons.

In 2024, the Mets had some of the best clubhouse chemistry in recent memory, which was anchored by Jose Iglesias' "OMG" song that seemed to capture the entire team's positive vibes, which led them all the way to the NLCS.

And the opposite was the story in 2025. The Mets' reported clubhouse woes seemingly contributed to their second-half collapse and ultimately to their missing the postseason.

Sep 16, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) at bat during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Harrison Bader Speaks on Mets' 2024 Clubhouse Chemistry

Former Mets outfielder Harrison Bader was a key cog to that 2024 team's success. And his reflection on what went right within that team's clubhouse during his February 3 interview on Foul Territory sends a strong message.

When asked about the Mets' chemistry in 2024, he said, "Whatever it takes — whether it's gimmicks, whether it's songs, whether it's a playoff pumpkin — I think whatever it takes is what's necessary. And I think it just goes back to, chemistry can certainly build towards winning championships, you know? And we didn't win a championship that year, but we got really close," per an X post from Foul Territory.

Read more: How Bo Bichette will impact Mets clubhouse chemistry

"Team chemistry, locker room chemistry, clubhouse chemistry, is tremendously important, you know? Front offices do their best to build the best high-character, positive chemistry clubhouse. And I think a lot of times, that will translate into wins. I think energy is everything in that field," Bader continued. "Specifically in 2024, we had the chemistry going. I mean, that was a special year.

Oct 13, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets outfielder Harrison Bader (44) stretches before game one of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"I still get messages, and whenever I'm walking around, if there's a Mets fan, I'm getting the 'Oh My God' chant a couple of years later. It all started from the players. And I think when your front office, your manager gives the players the right, and the ability, to truly govern their clubhouse, and govern the chemistry and protect the energy in the clubhouse... good things can happen," he continued.

"We were kind of captivating with a lot of stuff we did. Which was so much fun! And I think the guys in the clubhouse, the players, are the ones that kind of dictate that, for better or for worse. I can work both ways, obviously. So that was just a great team, I'm happy to have been a part of it. And I definitely learned a lot about myself and how I fit into a clubhouse as a result of that season. So that really was an invaluable year for me," Bader concluded.

Harrison Bader says he still gets "OMG" chants from Mets fans. 😂 pic.twitter.com/An9siPHrO2 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) February 3, 2026

While Bader couldn't know what was going on with the Mets' clubhouse in 2025, it was clearly much different than what he's describing from one year prior.

Recommended Articles