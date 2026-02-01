Ex-Mets’ Outfielder Signs With Angels

After a disastrous lone season with the New York Mets, outfielder Jose Siri has found a new home for the 2026 season.

It was first reported by Will Sammon of The Athletic on Sunday that the Los Angeles Angels have signed Siri to a minor league deal with an invite to spring training. Jon Heyman of The New York Post also reported that the outfielder will make $1.6 million if he makes the team.

Outfielder Jose Siri and the Los Angeles Angels are in agreement on a minor-league deal, league sources tell The Athletic. — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) February 1, 2026

Siri was acquired by the Mets from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for pitcher Eric Orze in November 2024. This move proved to be an abject failure for New York; less than a month into the 2025 season, the 30-year-old suffered a left tibia fracture against the Athletics on April 21 and was placed on the 60-day injured list, keeping him out for over four months.

Siri was activated off the IL on September 9 with the hopes that he could help the Mets make a push to the postseason during the final weeks of the regular season. However, the Amazins' designated him for assignment on September 24 and sent him outright to Triple-A Syracuse three days later. He finished his lone season in Flushing going just 2-for-32 (.063) at the plate with one RBI, two stolen bases, and four walks. He elected free agency on September 29.

Jose Siri: Electric factory ⚡ pic.twitter.com/MDzjguJ2sR — New York Mets (@Mets) March 30, 2025

The Mets ended up being thin in center field when Siri landed on the shelf. Tyrone Taylor (who was expected to platoon in center field with Siri last year) received the bulk of the playing time at the position. Despite his elite defense, Taylor's offense was nowhere near how prolific he was with the glove, slashing just .233/.279/.319 with two home runs and 27 RBI in 113 games.

New York also trotted out now-former Met Jeff McNeil in center field (a position he'd never played before) for 34 games, with his inexperience at the spot being evident during games. Acquiring Cedric Mullins from the Baltimore Orioles at the trade deadline was also another huge miss by president of baseball operations David Stearns. The center fielder struggled mightily with both the bat and his glove during his brief stint with the team.

This Siri move proved disastrous, especially after the Mets didn't re-sign fellow outfielder Harrison Bader. Bader had a big year at the plate, batting .277/.347/.449 with a career-high 17 home runs and 54 RBI last season playing for both the Minnesota Twins and Philadelphia Phillies.

Bader certainly made the Mets pay when they opted not to bring him back, as well as not attempting to trade for him at the deadline, going 17-for-28 (.607) with a home run in nine games against his former squad last year.

Siri will look to rebound with the Angels this season after a lost 2025 campaign, while the Mets hope the acquisition of Luis Robert Jr. from the Chicago White Sox will work out better.

