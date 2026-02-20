How Mets' Nolan McLean Fared in Live Batting Practice

New York Mets young phenom right-handed starter Nolan McLean has co-ace written all over him as he heads into his first full-season in the major leagues.

On Friday, McLean threw a live batting practice session against Mets hitters, where he fared well in three up-and-downs (three innings).

Nolan McLean with some nasty stuff in live BP today 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/66NyoLSQqN — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) February 20, 2026

McLean, who throws a sinker, sweeper, curveball, changeup, fastball and four seamer, showcased his nasty repertoire in three separate rounds versus batters.

McLean struck out roster hopeful Ji-hwan Bae looking on a filthy off-speed pitch and induced soft contact from a number of hitters such as superstar Juan Soto and infielder Brett Baty.

McLean, 24, faced Soto twice, getting him to fly out to center field in the first at-bat and chop out to first base in the second at-bat.

Nolan McLean vs. Juan Soto today in Live BP:



1st at-bat: fly ball to center



2nd at-bat: 9-pitch battle that ended in a grounder to first pic.twitter.com/9Ufwv0muTQ — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) February 20, 2026

Juan Soto and Nolan McLean rock-paper-scissors battle! 🪨📄✂️



Ben Rortvedt challenged a called ball for Nolan McLean vs. Juan Soto. While the results were inconclusive, umpire JP Arencibia gave the strike to McLean. Soto challenged McLean to rock-paper-scissors and Soto won 😂 pic.twitter.com/bkhVtRW5Te — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) February 20, 2026

But the second at-bat against Soto created an intense nine-pitch battle, where Soto fouled off four pitches. It also included an ABS (Automated Ball-Strike) challenge where McLean and Soto did rock-paper-scissors to see who got the ball or strike, with Soto winning it. In the end, McLean got Soto to weakly chop one to first base to end their face off.

McLean is arguably the Mets' second-best starting pitcher already behind newcomer and ace Freddy Peralta. It was a promising sign to see McLean compete against Soto, the Mets' star position player, in a February live batting practice session and hold his own.

Dominant 1-2 punch?

Here’s Mets phenom Nolan McLean throwing a bullpen session pic.twitter.com/V2Pv1p60Ox — Pat Ragazzo (@ragazzoreport) February 20, 2026

When the Mets acquired Peralta from the Milwaukee Brewers in a trade in January, it created a potentially dominant 1-2 punch atop their starting rotation with McLean.

Peralta, a two-time All-Star in Milwaukee, went 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 204 strikeouts and a 5.5 bWAR in 176.2 innings and 33 starts last season. For his career, the right-hander holds a 3.59 ERA in eight seasons.

Meanwhile, McLean burst onto the scene for the Mets last year, going 5-1 with a 2.06 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 57 strikeouts and a 1.8 bWAR in 48 innings and eight starts. McLean immediately emerged as the Mets' best starter down the stretch of the 2025 season.

In the minor leagues last season, McLean went 8-5 with a 2.45 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 127 strikeouts in 21 games and 18 starts between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse. He was called up to the majors to make his big-league debut on August 16 against the Seattle Mariners.

Now, McLean is looking to build off his strong 2025 showing by taking the next step in his development this season. The Mets are hoping both McLean and Peralta can be co-aces atop their rotation this year.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles