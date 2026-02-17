Four Key Mets Players to Miss Early Spring Training Games

The New York Mets kick off Grapefruit League play on Saturday and will be without a few key players.

On Tuesday, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told the media that Francisco Alvarez, Brett Baty, Jorge Polanco, and Luis Robert Jr. will all miss games to start the spring due to varying injury concerns. While the precautionary measure could put up some red flags, Mendoza was quick to dismiss each player's situations as minor and frame the decision as a concerted effort to play it safe with some of the guys who have dealt with injuries in the past.

Luis Robert, Brett Baty, Francisco Alvarez and Jorge Polanco will be on a slower progression this spring. They won't play in early games.



Baty had a minor hamstring tweak two weeks ago. Nothing major. The Mets want Robert to strengthen his lower half given his injury history. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) February 17, 2026

Of the bunch, only Baty is dealing with a new injury. Mendoza explained that he reported hamstring discomfort two weeks ago while sprinting on his own but is "fine."

"He's in a good spot now but he took a few days without doing running or anything," Mendoza added. "He's doing pretty much everything [at practice], but before we put him out there in the outfield especially, we've got time here."

Carlos Mendoza says Francisco Alvarez, Jorge Polanco and Brett Baty will miss time in spring training games: pic.twitter.com/PUutZrqNhX — SNY (@SNYtv) February 17, 2026

Baty, who is looking to navigate a suddenly crowded infield after a solid season at third base, has taken reps at first base, second base, and in right field this spring. As his most clear path to everyday playing time would likely be in right field, it makes sense for the Mets to ease the young slugger into the new, potentially more physically taxing role.

As for Robert Jr., Mendoza revealed that the Mets' trainers identified some areas that need to be strengthened throughout the spring. The decision to slow-play Robert Jr. is an effort to build up his lower body so that any preexisting injury concerns won't be as much of a factor this year.

After becoming an All-Star in 2023, the 28-year-old outfielder has compiled a laundry list of hamstring injuries that have severely limited his play. If the Mets believe they can address what they deem to be the cause of the recurring injury, Robert Jr. could produce a meaningful bounce-back season in Queens.

Robert Jr. touched on this himself in his media availability, saying through a translator that "the ultimate goal is to be able to stay out on the field," and that once he is able to, things are going to "turn out the way [he] wants."

Mendoza also asserted his belief in Robert Jr. while downplaying the possibility that he is dealing with something that could put him out for the start of the regular season.

"He's our everyday center fielder," Mendoza said. "But we will communicate with him... our job is to put him in that position where we feel like he is good to go and then we'll adjust accordingly."

"He's our everyday centerfielder, but we will communicate with him. Schedule will dictate a lot of that too. That's part of the relationship we have to develop here"



Carlos Mendoza was asked if their proactive mindset surrounding Luis Robert Jr. will effect his regular season… pic.twitter.com/nYSk4fw5pz — SNY (@SNYtv) February 17, 2026

For Alvarez and Polanco, it was also their existing injury history that informed the decision to delay their spring training appearances.

"Alvy is going to be on a progression as well, we all know how hard he works but I don't think we'll see him in games the first week," Mendoza said. "Jorge Polanco, same way... but he's going to continue to get live at-bats."

As Mendoza noted, Alvarez has had bad injury luck over his young career, and the club is wisely hoping to keep him fresh early. With three hand/wrist surgeries within the past two years, coming into the season healthy will be the number one priority for the 24-year-old catcher.

Polanco underwent a significant knee surgery to repair the patella tendon in his left knee back in October 2024, but missed no regular season time and played 138 games in 2025. Like Alvarez, the Mets are likely looking to limit the physical toll of spring training on Polanco as he enters his age-34 season.

As of right now, Mendoza's injury updates are minor and clearly focused on playing it safe early on. That said, it is worth monitoring both Baty and Robert Jr. as they look to manage soft tissue concerns that can spiral into something more significant if not treated carefully.

