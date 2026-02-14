How Ronny Mauricio Can Contribute to Mets in 2026

Ronny Mauricio's future with the New York Mets may be determined by how he performs in spring training before the 2026 season begins.

For the first time in three years, Mauricio is healthy this spring after fully recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered playing in the Dominican Winter League back in 2023. The injury kept him out for the entire 2024 season as well as the beginning of last season.

The 24-year-old infielder is now looking to break out both offensively and defensively, with the hope of seeing much more playing time at the major league level after it diminished toward the end of the 2025 season.

That lack of playing time for Mauricio was something manager Carlos Mendoza made very clear when he spoke with reporters down in Port St. Lucie on Friday.

"Playing time is going to be important for him. The last two months last year, he didn't get much playing time. He has that option, we've been pretty clear and honest about that," Mendoza said. "It's all about his development. He missed a whole year. Now, when you talk to him, he's just happy to be in camp healthy without any restrictions."

Carlos Mendoza talks about the Mets' roster decision when it comes to Ronny Mauricio to start the season:



"Playing time is going to be important for him. The last two months last year, he didn't get much playing time. He has that option, we've been pretty clear and honest about… pic.twitter.com/w7Webg3Fk8 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) February 13, 2026

After slashing .515/.564/.818 with three home runs in nine games for Triple-A Syracuse, New York called Mauricio up to the big leagues. The 2025 season provided glimpses of Mauricio's talent, including hitting a tape-measure 456-foot home run against the Colorado Rockies on June 7 and stringing together his first career four-hit game against the San Francisco Giants on July 27. However, the young infielder could never find any consistency.

RONNY MAURICIO’S FIRST HOME RUN OF 2025 GOES 456 FEET pic.twitter.com/KjbJhxE56S — MetsMuse (@MetsMuse) June 8, 2025

Mauricio appeared in just 61 games in 2025, batting .226/.293/.369 with six home runs, 10 RBI and an OPS of .622; he also struck out a whopping 54 times in 168 at-bats.

Those struggles, along with Brett Baty's emergence as the team's starting third baseman in 2025, resulted in Mauricio having only 13 at-bats in September. And with the Mets signing Bo Bichette to be their third baseman this season, the path to the Opening Day roster only gets tougher for the former top prospect.

While the injury to Francisco Lindor could open up the door for Mauricio, who may see some playing time at shortstop this spring, Lindor is expected to be out for just six weeks and be back by Opening Day.

This is going to be an important spring training for Ronny Mauricio and it would not be crazy to think that it could make-or-break his future with the Mets.

