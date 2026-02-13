What the Mets Want to See From Jonah Tong This Spring Training

One of the biggest question marks for the New York Mets heading into next season is what they’ll get from their starting rotation.

As of right now, the Mets have six starters who will all likely break camp with the team when the season begins. This includes Freddy Peralta, Nolan McLean, Clay Holmes, Kodai Senga, Sean Manaea, and David Peterson. One name who isn’t among that group but will more than likely make himself known at some point during the season is Jonah Tong.

The 22-year-old made his debut last season after rising through the minors to become one of the best pitching prospects in baseball. And although Tong didn’t see immediate success—posting a 7.71 ERA over five games—he is still widely considered a future star in the making. Now, as Spring Training begins, Tong will have a chance to show the progress the organization is hoping to see.

What Jonah Tong needs to do in Spring Training

Friday morning marked Tong’s first live batting practice of the spring in Port St. Lucie, where the right-hander faced several players, including Bo Bichette, Jorge Polanco, and Luis Torrens.

Tong’s funky delivery was on full display, highlighted by his over-the-top fastball and changeup, while he also mixed in his developing secondary pitches throughout the session. One of the biggest keys for Tong this spring is continuing to refine those offspeed offerings—his curveball, slider, and cutter—something he made clear in his comments to reporters after his live BP ended.

“Last year I was really confident in the fastball and changeup, and I want to make sure I have that same level of confidence in my other two offerings,” Tong said.

Tong’s dominance in the minor leagues last year was eye-opening, as he posted a 1.43 ERA over 113.2 innings and struck out a minor league-high 179 batters while relying on just two pitches. If he can further develop his curveball and slider, Tong could elevate his game to another level.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza noted that refining those pitches is something the team wants to see from him, while also encouraging him to simply be himself in camp this spring.

"I want him to enjoy it. I want him to learn as much as possible from every guy that we have in that room, and I want him to go out there and be himself," Mendoza said.

Tong’s charismatic and youthful personality has already made him a presence around camp, often seen near many of the other starting pitchers, including Freddy Peralta, Sean Manaea, and Christian Scott. In fact, during live BP today, Manaea and Scott took time to sit behind home plate and watch Tong.

Continued development of his offspeed pitches could allow Tong to carve out a role in the Mets’ rotation later this year. Regardless of when that moment comes, Mendoza made the organization’s belief clear, saying, “He’s going to pitch for us, and we’re going to need him.”

