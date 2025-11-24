Insider pinpoints Mets best free agency fit after Brandon Nimmo trade

It will be strange to see someone aside from Brandon Nimmo manning left field for the New York Mets next season. However, as hard as it will be to see him in the Texas Rangers' uniform, there are several reasons fans should be feeling optimistic about New York's prospects in the wake of this blockbuster trade.

For one, Marcus Semien is one of baseball's best defenders and can be a solid hitter when he finds his stroke. Nimmo's absence also opens up left field, providing David Stearns a chance to pursue some of the best free agent outfielders available.

And there are few better free agent outfielders available than Cody Bellinger, who is fresh off a 2025 campaign with the cross-town rival Yankees, where he produced a .272 average with an .814 OPS, 29 home runs, 98 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases.

New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) rounds the bases after hitting a home run in a game against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium, Aug 13, 2025, Bronx, New York, USA. Yannick Peterhans/NorthJersey.com | Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Mets have been linked to Bellinger in free agency since the season ended. However, with Brandon Nimmo headed to Texas and there being an opening in the outfield (at least until top prospect Carson Benge is ready to play in the big leagues), Bellinger looks more appealing than ever.

Insider Makes Mets' Case to Pursue Cody Bellinger Amid Brandon Nimmo Trade

During. November 24 appearance on MLB Network, insider Jon Morosi got clear on why the Mets should center their free agency focus on Bellinger.

"You know who else could be an impact [in the Mets' lineup], is Cody Bellinger," Morosi said, per an X post from MLB Network. "I think Bellinger is an even better fit for the Mets now than he would have been last week. When honestly, there could have been an impact for Cody Bellinger even before this trade happened. But now there is really a fit there for Cody Bellinger.

"Here's the other conversation, is how, of course, Bellinger could impact this Mets lineup, and what it also means for Pete Alonso," Morosi added. "Here's one other thing to think about: The Mets have another young outfielder by the name of Carson Benge, and the belief is that Benge could be ready at some point in time for the 2026 season.

"Then maybe Bellinger starts the year in center field, and then they would have Vientos play first base," he continued. "But as soon as Benge is ready, Bellinger becomes more of your everyday, consistent first baseman. Perhaps lessening the need for a Pete Alonso in your lineup."

Therefore, not only could this deal increase Bellinger's chances of coming to Queens, but it would also increase Alonso's chances of leaving it.

