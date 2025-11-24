Brandon Nimmo breaks silence on Mets trade with heartfelt message to fans

New York Mets fans are still reckoning with the fact that Brandon Nimmo won't be on the team's 2026 roster, marking the first time this team will be without him in over a decade.

This is owed to Nimmo getting traded to the Texas Rangers in exchange for second baseman Marcus Semien. While this trade makes sense for New York because it improves their infield defense dramatically (Semien is elite with the glove), allows them to potentially pursue a top free agent outfielder, and opens up space for top prospect Carson Benge when he's ready to become a big leaguer, this doesn't take away from Nimmo being beloved.

Not only was Nimmo one of the National League's best and most consistent outfielders over the past past-decade or so, but he was proud to wear a Mets uniform, he had blue collar playing style that resonated with the city's identity, and his joyful, optimistic personality endeared him to the team's fan base and made them feel like better times were always right around the corner, even when this team couldn't finish over .500 in 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2023.

Brandon Nimmo Sends Meaningful Message to Mets Fans After Trade

Nimmo made his adoration for Mets fans apparent over the years. And on November 24, he sent them a powerful parting message through an Instagram post.

"To the fans I’ll always hold near and dear: There is truly no way I could adequately put into words how much my tenure with the Mets has meant to me. All I can say is thank you. Thank you Mets fans for embracing and welcoming a kid from Cheyenne, Wyoming to the Big Apple. I always aspired to become a big leaguer—I never knew I’d have the opportunity to accomplish that dream in a city so wildly passionate about the game of baseball," Nimmo wrote in the post.

"The last 14 years have felt like a dream, and it has been an absolute honor to share them with you. You made me feel like family, and I hope you felt the same. I will always be grateful for our time and memories together. With love, always 🧡💙," he added in the post's caption. The post itself showed many happy moments from Nimmo's Mets tenure.

While Nimmo wasn't able to win a World Series ring in his Mets career, there's no question he'll be welcomed and celebrated as if he did whenever the Rangers come to Citi Field, which will likely be in 2027.

