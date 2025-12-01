Mets named 'perfect match' for Yankees' star slugger in free agency

The New York Mets are one of the teams that have been active so far this winter, but there is still plenty of work to do.

Early in the offseason, the Mets made a shocking trade with the Texas Rangers that sent long-time outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the Rangers in exchange for second baseman Marcus Semien. This was a surprising move by the franchise and has now changed some of their needs a bit for the winter.

After their shocking collapse in 2025, the team was expected to make some significant changes, and trading Nimmo was the first sign of that. Now, New York still has two key free agents in Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz on the open market; a lot of the big-name free agents have yet to sign, and the direction that the Mets will be going in is still uncertain.

However, with Nimmo being traded and Alonso still a free agent, the team could pursue a player who would be able to play either spot at a high level for them.

Cody Bellinger makes a ton of sense

In a November 30 article, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com wrote about Cody Bellinger being the perfect match for the Mets in free agency.

The Mets currently have openings in the outfield and first base, so the potential pursuit of Bellinger makes a lot of sense. The talented slugger is coming off a fantastic year with the New York Yankees, and he proved that he can still be an All-Star caliber player in the league.

While there are likely some concerns about him finding his elite level of offensive success playing in the Bronx as a left-handed hitter, he does a lot of things well. With the ability to play multiple spots in the outfield in addition to first base, Bellinger could either replace Nimmo or provide some insurance if Alonso leaves.

Last year, Bellinger slashed .272/.334/.480 with 29 home runs and 98 RBI. Combining that production with excellent defense, he totaled a bWAR of 5.1 and provided a ton of value for the Yankees. It won't be easy for the Mets to pry him away from their cross-town rivals, though, as the Yankees could very well look to bring him back.

Becoming better defensively has been a goal of the Amazins' this winter, and Bellinger would certainly help with that. Furthermore, even if his offensive numbers go down a bit when leaving the Bronx, his versatile toolset could still make him an impact player for the Mets.

