Insider reveals major Mets roadblock in starting pitcher pursuit

The New York Mets still have a lot of work to do to improve their roster (and appease their fan base) before the offseason ends.

And there are two seasons why fans should be optimistic that the Mets will be successful in this regard. One is that Steve Cohen has proven a willingness to spend big on top-tier talent, and the other is that many top-tier talent players remain available on the market.

New York is probably done adding major pieces to their bullpen after acquiring Luke Weaver and Devin Williams. However, their signing of Jorge Polanco probably isn't the final move David Stearns will make to bolster the starting lineup. The team could still be in on both Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger, as both would seem to be solid fits, and could perhaps make a play on either Bo Bichette or Alex Bregman (although that's less likely than them getting an outfielder).

Likely more important than adding more offense is securing a frontline starting pitcher, ideally one of their Tatsuya Imai, Framber Valdez, Ranger Suarez, Zac Gallen, and Michael King. The Mets have been linked to all of these pitchers and could theoretically be in play for any of them to varying degrees.

Sep 26, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws a pitch during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

Insider Suggests Mets Pitcher Desire Misaligns With Free Agent Interests

Despite the supposed fit, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan conveyed that the Mets have a hurdle when pursuing at least three of these five pitchers in a December 18 article.

At one point in the article, Passan wrote, "The Mets gladly will spend on [one of the five aforementioned pitchers] if the years are short."

Shortly after, Passan wrote, "This stratum is slightly different from the hitters in that it encompasses pitchers seeking longer-term deals with those likelier to consider something shorter. Valdez, Imai and Suarez want years."

Free at ESPN: A mid-winter temperature check with notes on every impact player left in free agency and where trades stand. Details on who could move soon, which teams are aggressive, why the best players remain available and how the markets are unfolding: https://t.co/C9DxqKl1zA — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 18, 2025

The Mets' hesitancy to give out long-term deals in free agency has already resulted in Edwin Diaz and Pete Alonso finding new teams. It doesn't make sense for David Stearns to go back on that preference now (given how much more frustrated that might make fans), even if staying stubborn means he has no chance to sign Valdez, Imai, or Suarez.

However, it has been said that Michael King has narrowed down his potential destinations to the Yankees, the Red Sox, and the Orioles, which could mean that the Mets' only option is Zac Gallen if they won't offer any long-term deals.

While Gallen is solid, New York would probably prefer having more than one frontline free agent pitcher option.

