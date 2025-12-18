Mets predicted to poach another Yankees star with next move

On December 17, news broke that the New York Mets had signed Luke Weaver to a two-year, $22 million deal.

This move made sense for the Mets on the surface. Weaver was one of the most talented relievers still available on the market, and after Edwin Diaz signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Mets needed more firepower in the back end of their bullpen, along with Devin Williams.

Of course, one of the biggest storylines surrounding this move is the team that Weaver is coming to the Mets from: New York's other big league club. Weaver's signing marks the third Yankees closer that the Mets have signed in the past two offseasons (Clay Holmes), and the second this offseason (Williams). Not to mention that Steve Cohen's Mets squad signed Juan Soto to the biggest contract in sports history last offseason after he spent the 2024 campaign.

The Mets front office appears to have a penchant for poaching former Yankees standouts, which the team's fan base seems to relish. What's perhaps most interesting of all is that Weaver isn't the best ex-Yankees player still available in free agency.

That would be Cody Bellinger, the versatile southpaw slugger who can excel at multiple defensive positions and produced an .814 OPS with 29 home runs, 98 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases last season.

ESPN Writer Predicts Cody Bellinger Will Sign With Mets

With Brandon Nimmo and Pete Alonso no longer on the Mets' roster, there are multiple positions that Bellinger could step in and play while also helping replace their production on offense. And the Mets have the money to pay him what he's seeking.

It's a match that makes sense for both sides, in other words. And ESPN's David Schoenfield predicted that Bellinger would end up in Queens in a December 17 article.

"That outfield hole for the Mets is glaring. If they aren't going to sign [Kyle] Tucker and if they're not willing to give a long-term deal to a pitcher, Bellinger is the best fit for them at the top of the market," Schoenfield wrote.

"Would the Mets give Bellinger a bigger contract than the one Alonso received from the Orioles? Bellinger is only a year younger, but over the past three seasons he has averaged 4.0 WAR while Alonso averaged 3," he added after predicting Bellinger would sign a six-year, $180 million deal.

Not only would signing Bellinger help round out the Mets' roster, but it would give yet another reason to prod at Yankees fans about poaching another one of their best players.

