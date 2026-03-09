Juan Soto's Mets Omission During 'Fun Teams' Comment Goes Viral

After New York Mets star Juan Soto's uncharacteristically slow start to the 2025 season, speculation surfaced that Soto might not be acclimated to his new team quite yet.

Many baseball fans (many of whom were Yankees fans) tried to suggest that Soto seemed unhappy with his new squad, or perhaps even regretted his decision to sign a 15-year deal with New York.

Of course, Soto went on to have his best big league season, which shut these comments up. At least, until the 2026 World Baseball Classic came along.

Dominican Republic left fielder Juan Soto | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Juan Soto Turns Heads With 'Really Fun Teams' Comment

Soto is drawing a lot of attention for comments he made when speaking after the Dominican Republic beat the Netherlands on March 8.

When Soto was asked about how potent the Dominican Republic squad's offense is, he said, "I mean, it's great. I mean, what we can do. We've been passing the baton. We don't try to be the hero. I feel like we have a great lineup; everybody can do damage. But we're playing team baseball right now. I think that's where we're at, and it's really fun to play with a team like that," per an X post from MLB Network.

Sot was then asked about the chatter of there being too many big stars and big personalities on the team, and he said, "I mean, like you say, there's so many superstars in this team. But we play like friends, we play like a family. We play like a team, you know? We play team baseball. Nobody wants to be the hero; nobody wants to do more than he's supposed to do. And it's fun to play like that."

Soto was then asked the last time he had this much fun playing baseball, and he said, "I mean, I've been on great teams. In 2019 and 2024, those were really fun teams I played with. But this has to be top of the top. I mean, you have the whole family, the whole Dominican Republic cheering for you, being right there for you. And I think there's nothing better than that."

"2019 and 2024, those were really fun teams I played with, but this has to be top of the top. You have the whole family, the whole Dominican Republic cheering for you."@JuanSoto25_ joined @SieraSantos after a dominant 12-1 victory! #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/bAth1PM4w8 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 8, 2026

These comments from Soto have gone viral. This X post amassed over 500,000 views in four hours and has been reposted across countless other accounts, many of whom are highlighting that he didn't mention the Mets when talking about the "really fun teams" he has played on.

There are also Mets fans in the comments lamenting that Soto didn't mention his current club.

Yet, it's important to note that the 2019 and 2024 teams he's alluding to (the Washington Nationals in 2019 and the New York Yankees in 2024) each made it to the World Series, with the Nationals winning.

There's nothing for Mets fans to worry about with these comments. But that won't stop other fan bases from laughing at New York's expense.

