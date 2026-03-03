Juan Soto's World Baseball Classic Bet with Ronald Acuña Jr. Sparks Buzz

While the New York Mets' spring training is still underway, the baseball world's focus is about to be turned toward the 2026 World Baseball Classic for the next month or so.

There are exhibition games taking place between WBC squads and MLB rosters (minus the players they have that are competing for their home countries in the WBC) on March 3. One of these is between the Mets and Team Nicaragua, whose star player is New York infielder Mark Vientos.

But Vientos is far from the only Mets player who is competing on a WBC squad this Tuesday. Mets star outfielder Juan Soto and his Team Dominican Republic squad (which is managed by MLB legend Albert Pujols) are facing off against the Detroit Tigers this evening, which should be an exciting scrimmage to watch.

The Dominican Republic squad is on a revenge tour this time around, as they had one of the most disappointing finishes to the 2023 World Baseball Classic. They finished 2-2 in pool play and didn't even advance to the knockout round, which was very unexpected given how great their roster is.

But the Dominican Republic's roster is even better this time around, as it features superstars like Soto, Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado, and Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr., to name a few.

The problem is that every World Baseball Classic roster is talented. And Pool D (which includes the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Israel, the Netherlands, and Nicaragua) is among the most lethal.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Explains WBC Bet With Juan Soto

Team Venezuela's biggest star in this year's WBC is Atlanta Braves slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. When speaking with the media on March 3, Acuña Jr. revealed a bet he has with Juan Soto for this year's World Baseball Classic.

"I’ve got a low-key bet going with Soto that nobody knows about. If the Dominican Republic wins, I’m showing up to the next game full on in DR gear. But if Venezuela pulls it off, he’s the one rocking full Venezuela gear. That’s the bet!" Acuña Jr. said in translated Spanish, per an X post from Master Flip (@Masterflip_).

I’ve got a low key bet going with Soto that nobody knows about. If the Dominican Republic wins, I’m showing up to the next game full on in DR gear. But if Venezuela pulls it off, he’s the one rocking full Venezuela gear. That’s the… pic.twitter.com/bw0mbzTgT5 — Master Flip 🇩🇴 (@Masterflip_) March 3, 2026

Soto will want to avoid losing this bet at all costs. Fans of both players will have to tune in when the Dominican Republic plays Venezuela on Wednesday, March 11.

