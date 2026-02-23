Juan Soto Opens Up About 'Tough' First Mets Offseason

The biggest story of the 2024-25 MLB offseason was Juan Soto's decision to sign with the New York Mets in free agency, and the 15-year, $765 million contract it took to bring him to Queens.

The ripple effects of Soto's decision were massive, and not just from the Mets' perspective. For one, it set a new standard for what MLB contracts could be. It also allowed the rest of the free agency market to take shape, given that the biggest fish was no longer available. It shaped how New York would approach the rest of that offseason, and it proved that the Mets are no longer inferior to their cross-town rival Yankees (who Soto was expected to re-sign with) when it comes to luring baseball's best talent.

While these factors are all important, what's easily forgotten is the toll this all must have taken on Soto. Not only did he have the pressure of all these things on him, but he also had to account for his family's opinions. Plus, the criticism he was subject to in the wake of his decision surely weighed on him. And on top of that, he then had to acclimate to a new team and clubhouse while still being expected to perform in a way that would justify his $765 million price tag.

New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto (22) | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Juan Soto Gets Honest About First Mets Offseason

Soto spoke with SNY's Chelsea Janes for a February 20 article and addressed everything that he went through during that pivotal 2024-25 offseason.

“I feel like last year’s offseason was kind of tough. I was going through a lot of ups and downs. Traveling a lot. Moving everywhere. Getting phone calls. Stopping workouts in the middle. It just wasn’t my best workouts. This year, I could work a little harder and have a little more fun with it," Soto was quoted as saying in the article.

Some early Soto observations, including a few from him.

Perhaps there's a case to be made that Soto doesn't need sympathy, given that he came out of that offseason $765 million richer. But money doesn't mean one's problems just fade away or become inconsequential.

Maybe this "tough" offseason contributed to Soto's relatively slow start to the 2025 season. Now that he's in a better headspace, perhaps he'll start the 2025 campaign the way that he finished last year, which is a terrifying prospect for opposing teams to consider.

