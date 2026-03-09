Yankees' Aaron Boone Trolls Juan Soto Over Mets Move

A comment that New York Mets slugger Juan Soto made after the Dominican Republic's March 8 World Baseball Classic win went viral.

When Soto asked the last time he had this much fun playing baseball, he said, "I mean, I've been on great teams. In 2019 and 2024, those were really fun teams I played with. But this has to be top of the top. I mean, you have the whole family, the whole Dominican Republic cheering for you, being right there for you. And I think there's nothing better than that," per an X post from MLB Network.

"2019 and 2024, those were really fun teams I played with, but this has to be top of the top. You have the whole family, the whole Dominican Republic cheering for you."@JuanSoto25_ joined @SieraSantos after a dominant 12-1 victory! #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/bAth1PM4w8 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 8, 2026

This raised eyebrows among the baseball community because Soto didn't include his current Mets team as one of the "really fun teams" he has played with.

This omission particularly caught the attention of New York Yankees fans, since there are many who still want to believe that Soto regretted the decision to join the Mets instead of the Yankees in December of 2024.

One person who surely wishes Soto had made a different choice was Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

Aaron Boone's Juan Soto Comment Raises Eyebrows At Spring Training

Boone made an interesting comment about Soto's decision on March 9, which is now making waves on social media.

When Boone was asked whether it still bothered him that Soto picked the Mets instead of the Yankees, Boone said, "I think it still bothers him," per an X post from WFAN Sports Radio.

Boone then began cracking up, and WFAN's Evan Roberts (who was speaking to Boone) then asked, "What does that mean? What the h*** does that mean?"

"I'm kidding," Boone added. This prompted Roberts to say, "You sound like every Yankee troll on WFAN. 'He misses the Yankees!' Is that what you're saying, Mr. Manager?"

"I guess I did just say that," Boone responded.

Roberts then said, "[Soto] is happy as a Met, he loves being a Met, and that's it."

"I loved Juan Soto. I still do. He and I have a really good relationship. I obviously loved having the dynamic that he brought to our team; that the one-two punch that he and Aaron [Judge] were throughout that year was pretty special. So, he's moved on and is obviously gonna continue to do quite well," Boone added.

While Boone was clearly joking, that doesn't mean Mets fans will like what he said.

