Mets Bring Back Lefty Pitcher via Waiver Claim

The New York Mets are bringing back a familiar face to bolster their bullpen depth.

The Mets claimed left-handed pitcher Richard "Dick" Lovelady off waivers from the Washington Nationals on Saturday. They also placed right-handed pitcher Justin Hagenman on the 60-day IL due to a rib fracture.

The Mets have brought back Dick Lovelady, claiming him off waivers from the Nationals



Justin Hagenman has been placed on the 60-day IL with a rib fracture — Pat Ragazzo (@ragazzoreport) March 14, 2026

The Mets utilized Hagenman as an optionable bullpen piece last season. He appeared in nine games with one start, posting a 4.56 ERA across 23.2 innings. They will be without the right-hander for at least the next two months.

Lovelady pitched for both the Mets and Toronto Blue Jays in 2025. The lefty posted a 8.49 ERA in 11.2 big-league innings. As a Met, Lovelady produced a 6.30 ERA across eight appearances and 10 innings.

For his career, Lovelady has a 5.35 ERA in 118 appearances in the major leagues as a reliever.

His best campaign in the major leagues came in 2022 with the Kansas City Royals, where he produced a 3.48 ERA in 20.2 innings.

Lovelady posted a 2.25 ERA in four innings for the Nationals in spring training this year.

The Mets designated Lovelady for assignment on four separate occasions before the Nationals picked him up. New York will be hoping that the fifth time will be the charm with Lovelady.

Competing for a Bullpen Spot

Jul 2, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Richard Lovelady (57) pitches in the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

With Lovelady now back in the fold, the lefty will be competing for a spot in the Mets' bullpen in camp.

However, the Mets' bullpen looks pretty crowded at the moment. As it stands, Devin Williams, Luke Weaver, Tobias Myers, Luis Garcia and Brooks Raley are locks for this unit.

Beyond that, there are two more spots remaining if the Mets indeed opt to go with a six-man rotation to begin the year.

The final two spots will likely go to future Hall of Fame closer Craig Kimbrel and Huascar Brazoban, who is pitching for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic.

Kimbrel, who signed a minor league deal with the Mets in January, has looked solid in Grapefruit League play with a 2.25 ERA in four innings. He will make $2.5 million if he makes the Mets' major league roster.

Brazoban tossed three shutout innings for the Mets in the Grapefruit League before joining the Dominican Republic team. The veteran right-hander notched five strikeouts as well.

Lefty Bryan Hudson is also trying to crack the Mets' bullpen, but has struggled this spring with a 11.57 ERA in 2.1 innings.

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