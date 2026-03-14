Mets Bring Back Lefty Pitcher via Waiver Claim
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The New York Mets are bringing back a familiar face to bolster their bullpen depth.
The Mets claimed left-handed pitcher Richard "Dick" Lovelady off waivers from the Washington Nationals on Saturday. They also placed right-handed pitcher Justin Hagenman on the 60-day IL due to a rib fracture.
The Mets utilized Hagenman as an optionable bullpen piece last season. He appeared in nine games with one start, posting a 4.56 ERA across 23.2 innings. They will be without the right-hander for at least the next two months.
Lovelady pitched for both the Mets and Toronto Blue Jays in 2025. The lefty posted a 8.49 ERA in 11.2 big-league innings. As a Met, Lovelady produced a 6.30 ERA across eight appearances and 10 innings.
For his career, Lovelady has a 5.35 ERA in 118 appearances in the major leagues as a reliever.
His best campaign in the major leagues came in 2022 with the Kansas City Royals, where he produced a 3.48 ERA in 20.2 innings.
Lovelady posted a 2.25 ERA in four innings for the Nationals in spring training this year.
The Mets designated Lovelady for assignment on four separate occasions before the Nationals picked him up. New York will be hoping that the fifth time will be the charm with Lovelady.
Competing for a Bullpen Spot
With Lovelady now back in the fold, the lefty will be competing for a spot in the Mets' bullpen in camp.
However, the Mets' bullpen looks pretty crowded at the moment. As it stands, Devin Williams, Luke Weaver, Tobias Myers, Luis Garcia and Brooks Raley are locks for this unit.
Beyond that, there are two more spots remaining if the Mets indeed opt to go with a six-man rotation to begin the year.
The final two spots will likely go to future Hall of Fame closer Craig Kimbrel and Huascar Brazoban, who is pitching for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic.
Kimbrel, who signed a minor league deal with the Mets in January, has looked solid in Grapefruit League play with a 2.25 ERA in four innings. He will make $2.5 million if he makes the Mets' major league roster.
Brazoban tossed three shutout innings for the Mets in the Grapefruit League before joining the Dominican Republic team. The veteran right-hander notched five strikeouts as well.
Lefty Bryan Hudson is also trying to crack the Mets' bullpen, but has struggled this spring with a 11.57 ERA in 2.1 innings.
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Pat Ragazzo is the main publisher and reporter for the Mets On SI site. He has been covering the Mets since 2018. Pat was selected as The Top Reporter & Publisher of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. He has appeared on several major TV Networks including: NBC4, CBS2, FOX5, PIX11 and NY1; and is a recurring guest on ESPN New York 880 AM and WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM. Pat is also the Mets insider for Barstool Sports personality Frank "The Tank" Fleming’s podcast. You can follow him on Twitter/X and Instagram: @ragazzoreport.Follow ragazzoreport