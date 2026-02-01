Mets Bullpen Sleeper Expected to be Full Go in Spring Training

The New York Mets have reworked a lot of their roster in the offseason, including their bullpen. Edwin Diaz, Ryne Stanek, Tyler Rogers, Ryan Helsley and Gregory Soto are all gone while Reed Garrett underwent Tommy John surgery, leaving Brooks Raley as the only member who finished the season in the unit set to start 2026 with the team.

If this is it for the Mets, how would you grade their offseason?



ADDITIONS

Freddy Peralta

Bo Bichette

Luis Robert Jr.

Devin Williams

Jorge Polanco

Luke Weaver

Marcus Semien

Tobias Myers

Luis García



SUBTRACTIONS

Pete Alonso

Edwin Díaz

Brandon Nimmo

Jeff McNeil

Jett Williams… — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) January 22, 2026

David Stearns has gone to work fortifying the Mets' bullpen, signing Devin Williams and Luke Weaver to serve as the back end of the unit while picking up Luis Garcia for the middle relief group. Tobias Myers, the second piece in the Freddy Peralta trade, also figures to be in the mix for a multi-inning role, leaving at least two openings in the Opening Day grouping if A.J. Minter isn't quite ready for Opening Day.

Mets value fearlessness, versatility Tobias Myers brings to pitching staff https://t.co/i7VjdLWHLH pic.twitter.com/4qvTUDnCQX — SNY (@SNYtv) January 31, 2026

One sleeper to crack the unit could be veteran Adbert Alzolay, who the Mets quietly signed to a two-year minor league deal last winter. Alzolay had to sit out the 2025 season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery and Will Sammon of The Athletic is reporting that Alzolay is ready to go ahead of spring training this year.

Mets reliever Adbert Alzolay healthy, expected to be a full-go for spring training https://t.co/J78bfrLXf5 pic.twitter.com/dYaAGdXMPQ — SNY (@SNYtv) January 31, 2026

The Mets don't need a lot out of Alzolay since they have multiple late inning options but his experience closing games for the Chicago Cubs could certainly benefit the depth of the group. Alzolay's best season came back in 2023, when he recorded 22 saves and pitched to a 2.67 ERA while racking up a 67:13 strikeout to walk ratio in 64 innings pitched.

Can Alzolay Make The Mets' Opening Day Bullpen?

Assuming health and no further trades to remove players from the group, the Mets figure to carry six starting pitchers (Peralta, Kodai Senga, Sean Manaea, Clay Holmes, David Peterson, and Nolan McLean) and seven relievers to make up their 13 man pitching staff.

With the group of Williams, Weaver, Raley, Garcia and Myers looking like locks and Minter likely to debut a few weeks into the campaign, that would mean the Mets have room for a competition for the final two spots of their bullpen. Alzolay certainly has a shot to stand out from that group, which also includes Huascar Brazoban, Dylan Ross, and recently signed veteran Craig Kimbrel.

Read More: Mets Add Craig Kimbrel On Minor League Deal

Since he is not on the 40-man roster, the Mets may not have to make a decision on Alzolay's future with the team right away since they would be able to simply leave him off the big league club if he doesn't make the team out of camp. Alzolay is out of minor league options so once the Mets add him to their active roster they would need him to either stay with the major league club or pass through waivers to return to the minors.

Based on track record, Alzolay and Kimbrel would appear to be the strongest additions to the Mets' bullpen if they pitch well in camp, but roster construction factors could lead the Mets to leave at least one of them in the minors at the start of the year.

Minter's return from the injured list will require someone to get sent down to Triple-A Syracuse if no one is hurt, so having someone like Ross or Brazoban (both of whom have options remaining) begin the year as the last reliever in the bullpen makes sense from a depth perspective.

A lot can change between now and Opening Day, but Alzolay has a chance to be a sneaky good depth option for the Mets' bullpen if he can recapture his 2023 form. Many Mets' fans may not even be aware that Alzolay is in the organization but he is someone to keep an eye on during camp.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles: