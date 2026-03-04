Why Freddy Peralta’s Wish Came True With Mets Trade

When the offseason arrived, the New York Mets had a dire need for starting pitching after it plagued them for much of last season.

And after months of not adding any help in that department, the Mets pulled off a blockbuster trade when they acquired All-Star starting pitcher Freddy Peralta and Tobias Myers from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for top prospects Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams.

The addition of Peralta potentially gives New York a lethal one-two punch at the top of their rotation to go along with rookie phenom Nolan McLean, who will certainly be an early favorite for the NL Rookie of the Year Award after eight dazzling starts towards the end of last year.

Peralta was a rumored trade target throughout the offseason, and he was well-aware of that until Milwaukee's deal to New York was finalized. Coincidentally, the hard-throwing righty was hoping that if a trade would transpire, the Mets would be his new team.

Freddy Peralta Wanted to Become a Met

During an appearance on the Foul Territory podcast, Peralta said he had a feeling he would be a Met if he got traded, adding that he wanted to take his talents to Flushing.

"Yeah, 100%," Peralta said. "I had a feeling, and I wanted to come here. I'm not gonna lie, and my family too."

Freddy Peralta was hoping to land with the Mets when he found out he had been traded.



"I had a feeling, and I wanted to come here." pic.twitter.com/41cFh6Y8ld — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 4, 2026

Since arriving at Mets camp in Port St. Lucie, Peralta has already made a great impression on his new teammates, particularly with New York's other young starting pitchers.

The 29-year-old also got off to a fast start this spring during his Mets debut, tossing three perfect innings against the St. Louis Cardinals on February 27 while tallying three strikeouts. Peralta was also named the Opening Day starter when the Amazins' take on Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates on March 26.

Carlos Mendoza on Peralta

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was also a guest on the podcast and had nothing but great things to say about his new ace since arriving from Milwaukee.

"When I'm walking around the building, you know Freddy's there, whether it's in the weight room, whether it's in the kitchen, in the locker room, he just has that presence, and he's genuine too, he's got that joy, it's just been a pleasure to be around him."

Carlos Mendoza says it's been a pleasure having Freddy Peralta around.



"He has that presence, and he's genuine too." pic.twitter.com/gziYVvZAwg — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 4, 2026

Peralta has not openly admitted whether he or the Mets have had any contract extension talks, as he's slated to become a free agent after this season. But it would not be a surprise if Peralta's tenure in New York goes beyond this season, given his ace-caliber stuff and veteran leadership.

