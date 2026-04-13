Mets Call Up Veteran Outfielder for Boost Ahead of Series with Dodgers

Things aren't going well for the New York Mets right now, particularly on the offensive side. The Mets' bats have gone ice cold on their five-game losing streak, averaging just 1.8 runs per game and hitting .091 with runners in scoring position, leading the front office to turn to an old friend for help.

The Mets are calling up veteran outfielder Tommy Pham ahead of their series in LA, league sources told The Athletic. https://t.co/6wbXZwqU50 — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) April 13, 2026

Will Sammon of The Athletic was the first to report that the Mets are calling up Tommy Pham to meet the team in Los Angeles on Monday. Pham, who the team signed to a minor league deal right before Opening Day, has been ramping up at the Mets' minor league complex in Port St. Lucie and has two hits in 12 at-bats for Low-A St. Lucie across five games.

Tommy Pham hits a double for Single-A St. Lucie tonight pic.twitter.com/YORgJkTA4z — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 11, 2026

A decision was going to come soon on Pham, who had an opt-out in his contract on April 25th. The Mets' offensive struggles likely accelerated the timetable for Pham, who can offer them immediate help in the outfield. Pham will make $2.25 million in the major leagues.

Outfielder Tommy Pham, one of the best remaining free agents, officially signs a one-year, minor league deal with the Mets that will pay him $2.25 million when he reaches the big leagues.

He has an April 25 opt-out. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 26, 2026

Manager Carlos Mendoza said earlier this week that the Mets had planned for a ramp up for Pham that would see him make a jump up to Triple-A Syracuse. While Pham has historically been a quick starter in camp, this is ahead of what the team had planned for and shows how urgently the Mets view their present situation.

Tommy Pham, who recently signed a minor league deal with the Mets, debuted yesterday with Single-A St. Lucie. He is scheduled to advance to Triple-A Syracuse in the coming days as part of his buildup -- essentially his spring training. "He's not too far off," Carlos Mendoza said. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 10, 2026

How Tommy Pham Can Help The Mets Now

Jul 29, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets left fielder Tommy Pham (28) rounds third base after his solo home run during the fourth inningagainst the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Mets haven't officially announced Pham's promotion yet, but expect Ronny Mauricio to be sent back to Triple-A Syracuse as the corresponding move. Mendoza said Mauricio would have limited opportunities when he was recalled when Juan Soto landed on the injured list and that is exactly what happened.

Having an actual outfielder playing in the outfield will be a help for the Mets, who have used Brett Baty and Jared Young out there to cover rest for Luis Robert Jr and bad matchups for Carson Benge. Expect to see Pham get every day work in left field, allowing Benge to stay put in right field as opposed to bouncing all over the outfield like he has been.

The bigger benefit for the Mets, however, will come if Pham can come up and start hitting immediately. Mark Vientos had a dreadful homestand, going 0-for-17 and leaving an army of runners on base, so his playing time will likely shrink in the interim.

Baty and Young can continue to alternate time at first base as the Mets ease Jorge Polanco back into action with his sore Achilles. It may seem crazy to throw Pham right into the middle of the batting order, but the slumping Mets are desperate for alternatives with players like Baty and Vientos off to very slow starts.

The Mets begin a three-game series in Los Angeles tomorrow night against the two-time reigning World Series champion Dodgers. Both Robert and Francisco Alvarez should be back in the Mets' lineup so expect Pham to be hitting sixth or seventh in his first action of the season.

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