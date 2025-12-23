Mets discussing trade for Diamondbacks’ superstar

After trading Jeff McNeil to the Athletics, could the New York Mets now be in the mix for this versatile superstar reportedly on the trading block?

MLB insider Francys Romero reported on Monday that the Mets are believed to be exploring a possible trade for Ketel Marte from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

With Jeff McNeil gone, the Mets are believed to be exploring Ketel Marte, or at least discussing him in trade talks, per an industry source. — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) December 22, 2025

Marte, who first began his career with the Seattle Mariners from 2015 to 2016 and has since spent the last nine seasons with Arizona, has been in trade rumors throughout the offseason. However, the Diamondbacks have yet to publicly say what they plan on doing with the superstar after missing the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

The Mets are expected to look a lot different in 2026 after having four cornerstone players depart this offseason. It began when New York traded outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers on November 23 in exchange for infielder Marcus Semien. All-Star closer Edwin Díaz then signed a three-year, $69 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers during the Winter Meetings on December 8; less than 24 hours later, homegrown first baseman Pete Alonso inked a five-year $155 million contract with the Baltimore Orioles.

With McNeil now gone, the retooling of the Mets' roster under David Stearns is well underway.

What Ketel Marte could bring to the table for the Mets

Sep 16, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If the Mets decide to go all in and trade for Marte, he would not only bring instant pop to their lineup but also elite defense and versatility in the field. The 32-year-old is a three-time All-Star (2019, 2024-2025), a two-time Silver Slugger winner (2024-2025), and has slugged 171 home runs with 587 RBI throughout his 11-year playing career. Over the last three seasons, he's hit 25 home runs or more.

Read More: Why the Mets made the necessary move in trading Jeff McNeil

Marte finished third in NL MVP voting during the 2024 season after slugging a career-high 36 home runs and driving in 95 runs; he also took home his first career Silver Slugger Award and earned All-MLB First Team honors.

Ketel Marte CRUSHES a 445-foot home run 💪 pic.twitter.com/nHuRJbaG47 — MLB (@MLB) June 3, 2025

While Marte has primarily been a second baseman throughout his career, he has also appeared in 174 games out in center field, even though he last played at that position in 2021. Playing him in center may be the best way to fit Marte into the lineup, as the aforementioned Semien is expected to be the Amazins' starter at second next year.

A potential trade for Marte would also result in the Mets taking on the remaining six years of the $116.5 million contract extension he inked with Arizona just last offseason (a similar scenario in which they're doing with Semien's final three years of his contract he signed with the Rangers). It would undoubtedly be a massive gamble for Stearns, as the Diamondbacks would look for a haul in return if trade talks heat up.

In what has been a shocking offseason for Mets fans after seeing four franchise mainstays leave, a potential deal that brings Ketel Marte to Flushing would be a massive lineup boost to go along with Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto.

