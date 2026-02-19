Mets’ Brett Baty Talks Potential Move to Right Field

As the New York Mets look to figure out their right field situation this spring, a potential option in Brett Baty is welcoming that challenge.

In an exclusive interview with SNY's John Harper down in Port St. Lucie on Wednesday, Baty expressed his level of interest in playing out in right field for the Mets this season if needed.

"I’m comfortable out there," Baty told Harper. "I’ve played out there more than you might think. I played some outfield back to high school. I played some in Double-A because me and Swag [Mark Vientos] were splitting up third base.

"I like it. It’s pretty cool. I felt like my arm played well out there. I’m looking at it this year as kind of a fun challenge for me. I feel like I overcome challenges well. Them trusting me to play four positions is a cool thing.”

Despite seemingly winning the third base job last season over Mark Vientos, New York signed Bo Bichette to a three-year deal this offseason to be their starting third baseman, even though he has not played that position at the major league level.

While you would think that Baty would be upset at not being the Mets' starting third baseman, especially after coming off a breakout season, the 26-year-old just wants to be out on the field in any capacity.

"I just love being on the field, wherever I play," Baty said. "Whatever it takes to help us win."

With Juan Soto expected to occupy left field for the Mets this year and newly acquired Luis Robert Jr. slated to be the everyday center fielder, right field seems to be up for grabs this spring. Aside from Baty, other possible options in right for the Amazins' include Tyrone Taylor, newly signed Mike Tauchman and top prospect Carson Benge.

As for Baty's offense, expectations for the former first-round pick are certainly high this season. In 130 games last year, Baty slashed .254/.313/.435 with a career-high 18 home runs, 54 RBI and a .748 OPS.

"He’s come a long way," Carlos Mendoza said to Harper on Baty's emergence. "It’s a credit to how hard he’s worked at it, and the positive attitude he has about everything."

If the Mets opt not to plug Baty in right field this season, he could also spend time at designated hitter, first base, and second base in case Marcus Semien or Jorge Polanco need a day off. Baty appeared in 57 games last season at second base for the very first time, and has also taken reps at first base.

But if right field is the position the Mets want to deploy Baty, he will be ready for it.

"I don’t care where I play, I just want to be on the field somewhere," he said. "The outfield will be a new challenge, but I’m excited to go out there."

