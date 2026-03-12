Mets' Francisco Lindor Takes Another Important Step in Rehab

The New York Mets are one step closer towards getting their All-Star shortstop back.

It was announced by Anthony DiComo of MLB.com that Francisco Lindor is scheduled to play another four to five innings at shortstop on Thursday in a minor league game. This news comes just two days after Lindor played four defensive innings on Tuesday, marking the first time the shortstop played in a live game since undergoing surgery on a fractured hamate bone in his left hand.

Despite appearing in his second live game this week, Lindor has yet to swing a bat since undergoing surgery. While Lindor and Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns are confident that he will be ready by Opening Day, New York would like to have Lindor play in at least one Grapefruit League Game before making that decision.

At the start of spring training, Stearns made the surprise announcement that Lindor may have to undergo surgery after experiencing soreness in his left hand during the early days of camp. Even though it's been something the All-Star has been able to play through over the course of his career, the Mets decided that surgery was the best course of action for Lindor, with a recovery timetable of six weeks.

Since being acquired by the Mets in January 2021, the 32-year-old has only missed a combined 51 games over five seasons, including just two games last season. In 160 games for the Amazins' in 2025, Lindor slashed .267/.346/.466 with 31 home runs, 31 stolen bases, and 86 RBI.

Luis Robert Jr. also slated to make his Grapefruit League Debut

The Mets will also debut newly acquired center fielder Luis Robert Jr. on Thursday, as he is in the lineup in New York's Grapefruit League game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Mets traded for Robert in exchange for infielder Luisangel Acuña from the Chicago White Sox on January 20. New York has been very cautious with Robert this spring due to his past injury history over the last two seasons. The center fielder only played in minor league and simulated games throughout the spring, but has looked very good, according to manager Carlos Mendoza.

Despite being sidelined over the last two years with hamstring and hip problems, the 28-year-old is nearly three years removed from slugging a career-best 38 home runs and 80 RBI during the 2023 season for the White Sox, earning his first career All-Star nod.

