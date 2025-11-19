Mets have 'perfect' Tarik Skubal trade outlook, per insider

The New York Mets are keen to acquire an elite starting pitcher this winter. And no pitcher in the world is more elite than Detroit Tigers ace and two-time AL Cy Young Award winner, Tarik Skubal.

The potential of Skubal (who went 13-6 with a 2.21 ERA and a league-leading 248 strikeouts during the 2025 regular season, en route to his second straight Cy Young) getting traded this offseason has been one of the most compelling storylines to follow over the past couple of months.

First, there were reports that Skubal and the Tigers were far apart regarding contract negotiation talks, which made it feel like Detroit's best course of action could be to trade him this offseason and get a massive haul in return rather than risk losing him in free agency next season, given that he's under team control through 2026.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal high-fives teammates in the dugout after a pitching change during the seventh inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Then the Tigers came out and said there's no way they're parting ways with Skubal this winter, which shut the speculation down for a while. Since then, however, it became apparent that teams have been calling to gauge his availability. And the sentiment is that if the Tigers are at least picking up the phone, the chances of Skubal getting dealt are greater than zero.

What has remained constant is that several respected insiders and analysts have stated that if Skubal does get traded, the Mets seem like his most likely suitors.

Jeff Passan Shares Why Mets Are 'Perfect' Tarik Skubal Trade Fit

The most recent MLB insider to share a positive perspective on the Mets being a fit for Skubal is ESPN's Jeff Passan, who did so in a November 18 article.

After saying there's no consensus on whether the Tigers will (or should) trade Skubal this winter, Passan wrote, "Only a handful of teams have the prospect depth and urgency to pull off such a deal... The Mets would be perfect, particularly seeing as owner Steve Cohen wouldn't blink at giving out the largest contract ever to a pitcher."

This sentiment doesn't come as a surprise, as it's why New York is considered a good fit for any quality player: They have the money to assume his contract and potentially negotiate an extension, and they have quality prospects potential trade partners would desire.

Ultimately, the jury is still out on whether Skubal gets dealt. But if the Tigers decide to shop him, expect the Mets to be major players in the Skubal sweepstakes.

